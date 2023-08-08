Transcendent Listening: How Understanding Different Perspectives Drives Change | Leslie Crutchfield

Evan Meyer welcomes, Leslie Crutchfield. Leslie is a social impact strategist, author, educator, speaker, and authority on CSR, ESG, and social change. She serves as Executive Director of Georgetown University’s Business for Impact at the McDonough School of Business, and she teaches courses on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Nonprofit Leadership and Social Movements.

Join us as we delve into the idea of transcendent listening, how exactly effective change does happen in our society, and the fascinating world of social change as we gain insights from Leslie’s extensive experience and research.

Meyerside Chats seeks to eliminate the “us and them” narrative and toxic polarization by striving to create virtuous community leadership and authentic conversation. The intent is to showcase the humanity in those that take on the often thankless jobs of public service through civil discourse, and honoring differing points of view.

Recorded July 12, 2023

Evan Meyer welcomes, Leslie Crutchfield. Leslie is a social impact strategist, author, educator, speaker, and authority on CSR, ESG, and social change. She serves as Executive Director of Georgetown University’s Business for Impact at the McDonough School of Business, and she teaches courses on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Nonprofit Leadership and Social Movements.

Join us as we delve into the idea of transcendent listening, how exactly effective change does happen in our society, and the fascinating world of social change as we gain insights from Leslie’s extensive experience and research.

Meyerside Chats seeks to eliminate the “us and them” narrative and toxic polarization by striving to create virtuous community leadership and authentic conversation. The intent is to showcase the humanity in those that take on the often thankless jobs of public service through civil discourse, and honoring differing points of view.

About Leslie Crutchfield

Leslie is an author, educator, social change expert and Executive Director of Business for Impact at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. Business for Impact is founded on the belief is that companies can be a powerful force for good in the world, and delivers world-class education, student experience, and cross-sector collaborations for people, planet and profit.

Leslie’s latest book is How Change Happens: Why Some Movements Succeed While Others Don’t, noted in The New York Review of Books as a blueprint for groups inspired to take action on today’s major causes. Leslie also co-authored the bestselling Forces for Good: The Six Practices of High-Impact Nonprofits – recognized by The Economist on its Best Books of the Year list – and Do More than Give. She teaches corporate social responsibility in Georgetown’s MBA program and nonprofit leadership on LinkedIn Learning.

Leslie previously was managing director at Ashoka, the global venture fund for social entrepreneurs, and co-founded a national nonprofit social enterprise in her 20s. Leslie has contributed to Fortune, Forbes, The Chronicle of Philanthropy, and Stanford Social Innovation Review, and has appeared on programs such as ABC, FOX, NPR and PBS. She has volunteered on SEED Foundation and Kiva’s boards and with Crossroads Africa.

About Evan Meyer

Evan is the Founder of BeautifyEarth.com, a tech platform and marketplace that speed tracks the urban beautification process through art, as well as the original 501(c)3 sister organization and public charity that beautifies schools in the communities that need it most. Beautify has now facilitated thousands of murals around the planet, working with hundreds of communities, community organizations, cities and national brands.

He is also the Founder of RideAmigos.com, a tech platform that optimizes commuter travel and behavior through intelligent programs and analytics for governments, large enterprises, and universities, serving many regions across the US.

As a civic leader in the City of Santa Monica, he is the past Chairman of his neighborhood (Ocean Park), giving residents a voice in the public process, as well as helping the City of Santa Monica with innovative, actionable ways of civic engagement.

Podcast Highlights

[00:03:00] Impartiality and focus on understanding how change happens

[00:06:00] Understanding the big changes that have occurred in the 21st century

[00:09:00] LGBT marriage equality movement and the power of reframing the narrative

[00:13:00] Transcendent listening and understanding different viewpoints

[00:16:00] The challenge of implementing active listening and empathy in a divisive society

[00:20:00] The impact of algorithms and divisive content on social media

[00:23:00] The need to engage in transcendent listening on both sides of the political spectrum

[00:30:00] Importance of the right message, messenger, and medium in creating effective content

[00:31:08] Importance of reaching the right audience and using the right medium

[00:31:34] Marketing in business vs social change [00:32:40] Examples of behavior change campaigns

[00:33:20] Adopting the “Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk” slogan

[00:37:13] Solving issues like climate change and obesity through business

[00:39:34] The role of art and street art in messaging and cause promotion

[00:46:00] The role of businesses in solving social issues

[00:46:14] The importance of authenticity and values in corporate culture

[00:47:00] Balancing stakeholder interests in business

[00:48:00] The importance of diverse perspectives in avoiding marketing mistakes

[00:53:00] The role of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) in avoiding errors

[00:56:00] Belief in the possibility of change and the importance of intentional action

[00:57:00] Examples of significant changes in society

[00:57:49] The power of individuals to create change through movements