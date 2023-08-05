August 6-12 is National Farmers Market Week!
Join the Santa Monica Farmers Markets in celebrating local farmers and farmers markets. What do you love most about your local farmers market? Let a farmer or the market info booth know. We want to hear from you! Photo opportunities available!
What’s in Season?
Everything you need for a summer salsa fresca is at the farmers market. This month it’s all about the tomato – is it a fruit or a vegetable? There’s a rainbow of tomatoes at the market. What’s your favorite? How many different varieties have you tried?
|Pico Farmers Market Music
|Saturday, 8am-1pm
|Main Street Farmers Market Music
|Sundays, 8:30am-1:30pm
|DJ and the Greenleas
|August 5
|Summer Salsa with Rosa Lina & DJ Jess Bunny
|August 6 10am-1pm
|Teddy Bang TrioNational Farmers Market WeekActivities
|August 12
|GM Jazz Quartet Laura Jean Music Academy
|August 1310am-1pm
|East of Lincoln
|August 19
|Lazy Dog Mountain Band
|August 20 10am-1pm
|Brandon Williams
|August 26th
|DJ & the Main Street Jam B2R Kids Mini Jam – 9am
|August 27 10am-1pm
