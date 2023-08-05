August 6-12 is National Farmers Market Week!

Join the Santa Monica Farmers Markets in celebrating local farmers and farmers markets. What do you love most about your local farmers market? Let a farmer or the market info booth know. We want to hear from you! Photo opportunities available!

What’s in Season?

Everything you need for a summer salsa fresca is at the farmers market. This month it’s all about the tomato – is it a fruit or a vegetable? There’s a rainbow of tomatoes at the market. What’s your favorite? How many different varieties have you tried?

Pico Farmers Market Music Saturday, 8am-1pm Main Street Farmers Market Music Sundays, 8:30am-1:30pm DJ and the Greenleas August 5 Summer Salsa with Rosa Lina & DJ Jess Bunny August 6 10am-1pm Teddy Bang Trio National Farmers Market Week Activities August 12 GM Jazz Quartet Laura Jean Music Academy August 13 10am-1pm East of Lincoln August 19 Lazy Dog Mountain Band August 20 10am-1pm Brandon Williams August 26 th DJ & the Main Street Jam B2R Kids Mini Jam – 9am August 27 10am-1pm

Carla Rosin, Special to the Daily Press