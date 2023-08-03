SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Santa Monica

Your weekend starts here with the GRLSWIRL SurfSkate Fest in Venice, the Festival of Chariots , food and drink highlights including a free lunch at Nick the Greek , and much more!

Movie Screening (FREE): “Keep it a Secret: The Story of the Dawn of Surfing in Ireland” (Thursday 7pm): “This look into the unsung history of Ireland’s now world-renowned surf scene details the power of sport to bridge any divide.” Free drinks and snacks available. Thursday, Aug 3, 7:00 p.m. @ Patagonia, 1345 3rd St. Promenade. https://www.instagram.com/p/CvP6Rx7RTPP/

JazzPOP at The Hammer (FREE): A lineup of West Coast jazz notables are headed to The Hammer courtyard for three concerts this August as part of the museum’s JazzPOP series, starting with the Hafez Modirzadeh Quartet this week. Thursday, Aug 3, 8:00 p.m. @ 10899 Wilshire Blvd. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2023/hafez-modirzadeh-quartet

Free Cookie at ROCA: Friday Aug 4 is “National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.” Yes, thankfully that IS a thing. Roman-style pizza spot ROCA in Palisades Village will give guests a free chocolate chip cookie made with Valrhona chocolate with the purchase of any pizza item from a single slice to full pan. 1061 N Swarthmore Ave.

Abbot Kinney First Friday Food Truck Fest: About two dozen food trucks are expected to line the street for the monthly event. Friday, Aug 4, 5:00 – 9:30p.m. AbbotKinneyBlvd.com

WUF Saturday Dog Club Launch Party “The dog days of summer start now! And Saturday is for the dogs.” Expect FREE professional dog photos and treat tasting by Migos Dog Food among other activities. Saturday, Aug 05, 10:00a.m. – 2:00p.m. @ California Heritage Museum, 2612 Main St. Saturdaydogclub.com

GRLSWIRL SurfSkate Fest 2023: “It’s time to celebrate inclusivity, female empowerment, and the love of skating.” Get ready to shred, swirl, and dance as the global skate community comes together in for an epic day of Surf and SurfSkate competitions, the premiere of the GIRLSWIRL x Carver documentary, and a groovy 70s-themed dance party under the iconic Venice sign. Saturday, Aug 5, 8:00a.m. – 10:00p.m., Windward Ave. & Pacific Ave. Surfskatefest.com

The Festival of Chariots Celebrates Ancient Indian Tradition: Dancers in colorful clothing, music, a multicourse feast, 40-foot tall hand-drawn floats — The Festival of Chariots will be an explosion of culture and celebration. Sunday, Aug. 6, 10:00a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Parade begins at 1855 Main St. and the festival takes place at 1530 Ocean Front Walk. http://mainstreetsm.com/festival-of-chariots

City Hosting FREE “Repair Cafe”: “Bring things that need fixing, donations for repairs, and used items for give-away, clothing swaps, and craft tables. Repair stations may include: bikes, small appliances, electronics, jewelry, guitar stringing (bring your own set of strings), gluing, and clothing.” Sunday, Aug 6, 12:00 – 4:00p.m. @ Virginia Avenue Park, 2200 Virginia Ave. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/43gnvywmvbwtn660zz34j3t1ww/202308061200

Salsa Sundays on the Promenade: “There’s no better way to kick off a Monday than by doing Salsa on a Sunday” as this year marks two decades for this weekly street dance party that welcomes all levels. Sundays 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. 1200 block of 3rd St. Promenade https://smdp.com/2023/07/21/salsa-sundays-mark-two-decades-on-the-promenade/

Nick the Greek FREE Lunch to Celebrate Marina del Rey Opening: “To participate, guests simply arrive during the allotted time, and can enjoy one complimentary entree per person, including options like Gyros and Souvlakis. Tuesday, Aug 8, 11:00a.m. – 2:30p.m., 4254 Lincoln Blvd. https://www.nickthegreek.com/

What to Eat & Drink?

Meet Bar Monette: This Resy write-up describes it as “a New Santa Monica Destination for Hot Pizzas and Cool Wines.” 109 Santa Monica Blvd. https://blog.resy.com/2023/07/bar-monette-santa-monica-destination-pizza-wine/

Xuntos Tops The Infatuation’s “LA’s New Restaurant Openings” List: The new Spanish tapas spot tops their list that also includes the new Bludo’s.516 Santa Monica Blvd. https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/new-la-restaurants-openings

Hotville Chicken Pops Up At Tallula’s: Chef Kim Prince, whose family started the hot chicken tradition back in the 1930s in Nashville, is taking over the kitchen every Monday night in August with things like Hot Fried Chicken and Fish, “The Shaw” Chicken Sandwich, Mac & Smokin’ Cheese. 118 Entrada Dr. https://www.tallulasrestaurant.com/

Augie’s on Main: The casual “dirty chicken” spot from Michelin starred chef Josiah Citron just received their liquor license and are now selling beer and wine to go along with their famed fried chicken. 2428 Main St. https://www.augiesonmain.com/

LA Times Food Lists Holey Grail on their “Most Culturally Specific Doughnuts in LA” List: 2441 Main St. https://www.instagram.com/p/CvNkAneRZcQ/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

Lunetta’s Midsummer Dinner Menu: Chef Raphael Lunetta is offering a new midsummer dinner menu inspired by his recent travels to Bali, the UK, and France. The menu features a variety of dishes, including Mushroom Rigatoni with white wine, thyme, roasted shiitake, and fresh black truffle. Meat enthusiasts can savor the Herb-Roasted Bone-In Filet with green garlic breadcrumb tomato and hand-cut Kennebec fries or a Niman Ranch Pork Chop served on creamy polenta with Swiss chard and glazed nectarines. 2424 Pico Blvd. https://www.lunettasm.com



LOOKING AHEAD: Sharing an Open Main St Festival on Aug 12 & 13 transforms the street into a pedestrian plaza all weekend long with live music, beer garden, rock climbing wall, and popup pickleball in the middle of the street. https://www.mainstreetsm.com/

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.