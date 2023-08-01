A man was transported to a local hospital yesterday after being stabbed on the beach path in the middle of the afternoon.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), officers were called to the 2000 block of the beach at about 2:07 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon call.

Officers found the victim near the restrooms between the Sea Castle apartments and the Shutters hotel with at least one stab wound to his chest.

“The officers gave the victim first aid and performed CPR until the fire department arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital,” said a statement from SMPD.

The suspect was arrested and while there were witnesses to the assault, SMPD said they were still interviewing individuals and actively investigating at press time.

