According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), at 2:07 p.m. this afternoon, officers responded to a 911 call of an assault with a deadly weapon around the 2000 block of the beach, towards Pico Blvd.

Police officers found a victim near the beach restrooms suffering from at least one stab wound to his chest.

They gave the victim first aid and performed CPR until the fire department paramedics arrived and transported the man to a local hospital.

The Police Department has said that an assault suspect is in custody. No additional information about the man’s identity nor his condition has yet been released by the SMDP.

