The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department is investigating a body found in a barrel at a popular Malibu beach.

Homicide detectives were called to the 23200 block of the Pacific Coast Highway at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday for a report of a body inside a large oil drum.

The body was found in the Malibu Lagoon and the Sheriff’s Department said their investigation into the incident is underway and more details will be available after their officers have a chance to examine the scene.