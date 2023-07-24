The Santa Monica Pacific Palisades Lions Club started our new year by welcoming a new member, Derrick Beerensteyn, who transferred from the Suriname Lions Club, and the installation of our 2023-24 officers. Past District Governor Bill Yoon led both ceremonies.

Co-President Kathy, along with Lion Phil, shared their experiences at the Lions Clubs International Convention that was held in Boston. Both had a great time and were inspired with ideas for new projects in the coming year. As plans unfold, I will share about how you could join us in making an impact on our community. There will be a variety of opportunities for everyone, from high school and college students to everyone that lives or works on the Westside.

Lions Kathy and Pam shared some of the plans they have for our 100th anniversary gala with a “Roaring Twenties” theme on Sunday, October 29th from 5:00-8:00 pm. Join us at a Santa Monica speakeasy for an evening of fun, frivolity and surprises! We will be updating our Facebook page as more details are revealed.

One of the SMPP Lions signature projects throughout the years has been the collection of used eyeglasses and hearing aids. With drop-off locations throughout Santa Monica and the Pacific Palisades, we take these items to be restored, sorted and distributed to help others in need throughout Southern California and Mexico. To increase the number of donations, we are planning to partner with a new recycling company that is hoping to come to Los Angeles, Ridwell.

They come to you home to collect your traditional cans, bottles, batteries, damaged clothing and plastics to make sure they are recycled. But they also partner with local nonprofits, helping to collect gently used clothing, household items, pet food, etc., and distribute them these partners so the items will have a second life. We have been asked to be their partner for used eyeglasses and hearing aids. To learn more about their company go to www.ridwell.com/join/los-angeles and signup. They currently have 7229 on the waitlist to join and they need 7500 households to signup.

If you want to be part of the exciting year we have ahead, please join us as a guest and consider becoming a Lion. To learn more, please reach out to Kingsley at 310-454-2960 or smpplionsclub@gmail.com. A full list of our speakers through the end of 2023 is posted on our Facebook page. Our dinner meetings are the second Wednesday of each month at 6:00 pm at the Santa Monica Elks Lodge, on Pico near 11th Street.