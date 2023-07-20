HIGHLY RECOMMENDED:

TONIGHT! – CELSO SALIM & DARRYL CARRIERE – I’ve written about this hard core blues duo so many times, two great voices, one monster blues harp, one authentic blues guitar, they are the Real Deal and we are lucky every time they swoop back to Santa Monica every few months, go hear them and tell me I’m lyin’. Thurs 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, $10.

THE HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – from their website: “Hot Club’s brand of virtuoso, Django-style 1930s gypsy swing jazz is found nowhere else and even if it were, it couldn’t possibly be this good. These guys are masters, individually and collectively. You will find it hard to stop smiling all night. – Santa Monica Daily Press” And may I add, they manage to record and play high-profile gigs and still show up every Monday night here, for years. Aren’t we lucky? Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

RECOMMENDED:

“MACBETH” – In this bloody, depraved corner, M’Lord and M’Lady, reigning still as the unchallenged monstrous couple of political pushiness, gruesome greed, absolute ambition and murderous mayhem. Some things never change. No wonder this one by Will (Shakespeare, not Geer) remains perhaps his best-known work (but hardly beloved). Fri 7:30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.

“A PERFECT GANESH” – Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum is celebrating its 50th year of operation – amazing! – and while their forte is Shakespeare they always throw in one other unusual play per season, to make us think. This Terrence McNally play finds humor within the self-searching American abroad. Two friends travel to India with heavy baggage, reeling from loss and personal demons. The Hindu god Ganesha manifests in their fellow travelers, and the idea that sometimes, the greatest journey is surviving life. Sat 7:30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.

REGGAE NIGHT XXI with BERES HAMMOND, STEEL PULSE ∫– Third world? eh. Steel Pulse? Oh yeah. Still uplifting activists, one of the very best reggae bands on the planet. The first reggae band I saw after I moved to LA in’ 80 (thanks, Tom Salazar). And the rare chance to see the legendary Beres Hammond? Get down, skank up, Hollyweird Bowl. Sun 7 p.m., Hollywood Bowl, $47-187.

“A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM” – TB specializes in Shakespeare, and they do “Midsummer” every single season, 50 years now. If it ain’t broke, and the people love it, don’t axe it, but they do tinker with it a little every summer, and that means if you saw them perform it last year, or 10 years ago, you will see something a bit different, but still Will’s welcome warhorse. Who doesn’t love it? Puck, yes! Sun 3:30 3:30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.

“QUEEN MARGARET’S VERSION OF SHAKESPEARE’S WAR OF THE ROSES” – This Theatricum production encompassing Henry VI Part I, II, III, and Richard III, is stitched together in a way that becomes a bit confusing for all but medieval English royal history buffs, and as far as it “centers on Queen Margaret and the women and children of Shakespeare’s civil war saga,” well, a whole lot of them wound up dead, and it became commonplace to hear, Oh so you killed my husband and two children and now you want to wed me? … where exactly is your castle, sir? The acting is, as always, top notch, with barely a word or two stumbled over in nearly three fast-paced hours, but, nearly three hours is just a bit long despite the fantastic sword fights. Sun 7:30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.

TOLEDO DIAMOND – Unique, riveting, first class act. There’s nothing like it, it is high performance art and great fun. Degeneracy is rarely so well disciplined. Could be the most memorable 12 bucks you ever spent. Sun 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, $12.

GERSHWIN, DVORAK, LA PHIL – Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” is probably the first fusion of jazz and classical, and one of my favorite pieces of music ever. It was almost an accident that it came about. You should read the story. Dvorak is one of my fave composers and he was made for the “New World.” and New York, for one, loved his Symphony No. 9 (“From the New World”). It remains his best-known, best-loved piece. Leonard Slatkin conducts. Tues 8 p.m. Hollywood Bowl, $6-65.

Next Thurs – LA PHIL, “PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION” – Outstanding, unusual program more than makes up for no Dudamel (guest conductor Stéphane Denève is no slouch, read his credits. Next Thurs (Invitational Rehearsal, 9:30 a.m.), 8 p.m., Hollywood Bowl, $

COMING ATTRACTIONS: “MACBETH,” Theatricum Botanicum, 7/30, 8/3, 11, 20, 26; “A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM,” Theatricum Botanicum, 7/28, 8/10, 17. 24; “QUEEN MARGARET’S VERSION OF SHAKESPEARE’S WAR OF THE ROSES,” Theatricum Botanicum, 7/30, 8/12, 18. 27; “A PERFECT GANESH.” 7/29, 8/4. 13, 25; TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelle’s, 7/30, 8/6, 13, 20. 27; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 7/31, 8/7, 14, 21, 28; STEVE EARLE & THE DUKES, Troubadour, 7/30; LA Phil, Live Presentation of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” Hollywood Bowl, 8/3; DAKHABRAKHA, Ford Theater, 8/4; “HANSEL & GRETEL,” Pacific Opera Project, 8/4, 5, 6; WILL GEER 50TH ANNIVERSARY GALA, Theatricum Botanicum, 8/5; ACTORS GANG, “MUCH ADO ABOUT POOH, Media Park, 8/5. 6, 12, 13, 19, 20; I SEE HAWKS IN LA, Cinema Bar, 8/5; YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, GLENN HUGHES, Saban Theatre, 8/8; RICK SHEA, Cinema Bar, 8/10; LA PHIL, SIBELIUS, GRIEG, Hollywood Bowl, 8/10; LUCINDA WILLIAMS, Ford Theatre, 8/10; ROY ZIMMERMAN, McCabe’s, 8/11; MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD, Greek Theatre, 8/20; HERBIE HANCOCK Celebrates WAYNE SHORTER, Hollywood Bowl, 8/23; “SING OUT!” Theratricum Botanicum, 8/23; SUDAN ARCHIVES, Bellwether, 8/25.

Charles Andrews has listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including more than 3,000 live shows. He has lived in Santa Monica for 37 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Send love and/or rebuke to him at therealmrmusic@gmail.com (the real mr music…)