Citywide

Donors needed in July to prevent a blood shortage

The American Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend – blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in. The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months. Donors are asked to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now to avoid a looming blood shortage.

To help head off a more serious situation, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench. The public is encouraged to celebrate a summer of sharks and help shore up the national blood supply by giving in July.

In thanks for helping, the Red Cross is offering several incentives to donors who come out to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks. Additionally, in response to the great need for blood, those who hurry in to help by coming to give July 1-16 will receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.

July 12-Aug 12: Those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.

July 17-31: Presenting donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.

By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 12-31:

7/15/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

7/17/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

7/21/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Le Meridien Del Fina Hotel, 530 Pico Blvd.

7/24/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

7/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

7/29/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

7/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St

Submitted by Marilyn Jimenez

Citywide

Anuj Gupta appointed as Santa Monica’s interim DOT director

City Manager David White announced that Deputy City Manager Anuj Gupta will step in as the City’s interim director of the Department of Transportation (DOT) beginning August 11, 2023. His appointment comes on the heels of current DOT Director Ed King’s impending retirement, which is slated for August 10, 2023. As interim director, Gupta will manage a team of 442 employees and oversee a $26 million budget.

“I’m confident that Anuj’s proven leadership within our organization will serve him well in this role,” said City Manager David White. “His exceptional policy and legislative affairs experience, including successfully advocating for transportation- and mobility-related legislation and funding, will be an asset to the department as the City continues its innovative transportation and mobility work,” he said.

Gupta has 15 years’ experience as a public servant at both the local and federal levels. He has served as the City’s deputy city manager for the past six years, leading the City’s legislative and intergovernmental advocacy and partnerships work, while managing the City’s communications team to engage and inform the community through the challenges and crises of recent years. Gupta has led several complex interdepartmental policy projects, including the City’s pioneering framework for shared mobility, while playing a crucial leadership role in the City’s economic recovery, homelessness and business engagement initiatives. Prior to joining the City, he worked for the Mayor of Los Angeles, the U.S. Department of Justice, and President Obama’s White House.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to lead DOT during this time of transition,” said Gupta. “Our extraordinary professionals are delivering on their mission to plan, maintain, and operate an accessible, safe, integrated transportation network that advances a more sustainable and equitable future – and I couldn’t be more excited to join the team,” he said.

Gupta lives in Santa Monica with his family and enjoys exploring the city with his young children on Big Blue Bus and in the renowned network of bike lanes.

A nationwide recruitment will begin this summer.

Delana G. Gbenekama, Acting Communications and Public Information Manager