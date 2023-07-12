The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in a multi-thousand dollar wine heist.

Lincoln Fine Wines was subjected to a brazen burglary on June 29. The incident, captured by security cameras, showed an unidentified individual wearing a mask, dark hoodie, and red-billed baseball cap meticulously selecting and stealing over 600 bottles of fine wines worth an estimated $700,000.

According to LAPD, the suspect pulled up to the store around 11:40 p.m., where they parked a newer white, 4D, pickup truck with no license plates on Indiana Avenue west of Lincoln Boulevard. An unknown suspect climbed on top of a white storage box positioned at the rear of the store.

Store owner Nazmul Haque said a rope allowed the thief to cut a hole through the ceiling into the climate-controlled wine cellar, where they spent most of their time. Despite the presence of numerous cameras and sensors inside the store, the absence of sensors in the cellar allowed the thief to avoid triggering an alarm until hours later when they entered the main store area. The exterior cameras had been manipulated to face a different direction, and some were covered with socks.

The suspect passed numerous amounts of items back through the hole in the ceiling to another unknown suspect. Both suspects fled the location at around 3:58 a.m. when the alarm was activated.

To aid in the capture of the culprits, Haque is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to their arrest. Additionally, he has shared a list of the stolen items with local auction houses and wine stores to prevent their illicit sale.

The theft, prompted Haque to take immediate action to enhance security at his sister store, Haque’s Bodega.

However, he remains committed to maintaining the open and impressive display that has become a hallmark of his stores, enabling customers to appreciate the exquisite wines he offers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Pacific Area’s Detective Twycross at (310) 482-6364. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.