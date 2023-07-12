On June 24 at 2 AM
SMPD officers responded to an audible alarm at a business near the 900 block of Wilshire Blvd. Upon arrival they noticed the front door to the business was open and located a person in the lobby. The suspect, later identified as James Anderson, claimed to have entered the location to escape the cold. Evidence at the scene suggested the Anderson forcefully entered through the front door and while inside consumed a bowl of candy. Anderson was transported to the Santa Monica Jail and booked for burglary.