While Santa Monica reported little to no serious incidents over the busy July 4 holiday, a pair of gun crimes rattled residents last weekend just as the area braces for a potential influx of visitors looking to escape inland heat.

Beach Shooting

In the first incident, two young women were shot on the 2700 block of the beach at about 9:22 p.m. on Friday night.

According to SMPD, officers were on their way to the area for reports of a large party on the beach and in the adjacent lot. As officers approached, they heard multiple gun shots causing the crowd to flee.

Officers located two female victims aged 14 and 17. Both are from Los Angeles and both were shot in their legs. The victims were transported by the SMFD to local hospitals for treatment. Neither of the wounds were life-threatening.

The victims did not see who fired the weapon or which direction the person fled but other witnesses described the single shooter as male, Black, 5-10, unknown age or build, with dreadlocks and wearing black pants, a white shirt, and a black hat.

The suspect remains at large in that case.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the incident or person(s) involved is encouraged to contact SMPD’s detective unit during business hours at 310-458-8451, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.

Motel standoff

In the second incident a woman with a gun prompted a five-hour standoff with police at a downtown motel.

SMPD was called to the American Motel on the 1200 block of Lincoln Blvd. at about noon on Sunday for reports a female guest had barricaded herself in her room and was in possession of a gun.

The department deployed its Bearcat tactical vehicle and deployed its mobile command center in the area while using a loudspeaker to repeatedly ask the suspect to exit her room.

Other guests were evacuated and individuals in nearby buildings were asked to stay inside while the street was closed for the duration of the call.

Eventually, the female suspect surrendered to SMPD without further incident. She was taken into custody and will undergo a mental health evaluation. The street and neighboring blocks was reopened early Sunday evening.