Santa Monica’s weather has remained slightly cooler than normal for much of the year and while temperatures will increase a little in the coming week, local conditions are going to be vastly more comfortable than neighboring communities that are bracing for a full-fledged summer heatwave.

There may be 30 – 40 degree differences this week between the beach and inland temperatures with the National Weather Service forecasting highs of up to 112 degrees in some places. The area’s deserts, lower mountains and interior valleys are specifically warned of triple digit heat while coastal communities can expect highs in the 70’s to mid 80’s.

“Warm, dry and breezy conditions will continue across the area through today, focused across the desert, lower mountains, and interior valleys,” said NWS on Monday. “Daytime high temperatures are expected to peak around 85 to 95 degrees. Hot and very dry conditions will bring elevated fire weather conditions for interior areas, potentially bringing rapid plume dominated fire growth with any new fire starts.”

They said a long-duration heat wave will settle over the region starting Tuesday with significant heat throughout the interior parts of the county topping 100 degrees.

The average Los Angeles temperature for July is about 82.

For the month of June, Santa Monica’s average high temperature was 68 and the average low was 58. The average mean was 63 which is on par with the historical average of 66. Those temperatures will increase but nowhere near as much as they will in other places.

While locals won’t experience dangerous heat, complications from a regional heat wave may well emerge in Santa Monica.

Inland heat will likely drive more visitors to the beach for day trips and potentially in the evening or overnight. Those visitors may increase traffic, particularly at freeway exits and locals should be prepared for some delays.

Officials said it’s important to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors in extreme heat situations.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances and extra precautions may be needed if you work or spend time outside.

Experts say that when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.