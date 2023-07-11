On June 24 at 7:30 PM
SMPD Officers were dispatched to the area of Ocean Avenue and Hollister for a “Check the Status” call. The reporting party was concerned that an individual with two young children appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Upon arrival officers located the subject with an open container of alcohol nearby and also noted her slurred speech and inability to answer basic questions. The children were placed under the care of family while the adult was booked for public intoxication and child endangerment.