As summer finally firmly establishes itself as having arrived, it feels like the community has turned a corner. That much was obvious if you were able to come along to the 4th of July parade along Main St. Residents are eager to forget the last remaining leftovers from the pandemic and it’s time to get out there and enjoy ourselves.

For the month of July at Interstellar (109 Broadway) there is a pop-up bar showcasing the Premium Malt beer made by Tokyo-based Suntory Spirits Ltd, probably better known for producing equally delicious Japanese whiskies Yamazaki, Hibiki and Hakushu.

The Victorian event space at 2640 Main St has kicked off its summer season creating a very appealing nightlife hotspot in town. Three floors will each have their own DJ playing at weekends plus an extensive wine, craft cocktail and a Mediterranean-influenced classic American menu makes it a favorable spot for weekday happy hours and weekend brunch. Thurs-Sat the venue is open to 2 a.m.

The Georgian Hotel has opened its basement speakeasy-style bar that, unlike many modern day recreations, was actually open during prohibition, albeit towards the end of that particularly peculiar period of US history. Called simply The Georgian Room, it has been lovingly restored to reflect the era and the common clientele that included the likes of Carole Lombard, Clark Gable and Dick Van Dyke. Elusive and exclusive, only 65 guests are allowed and all photography is strictly prohibited.

The already popular Marmalade Cafe at 710 Montana Ave is expanding and set to open a new outlet at 525 Santa Monica Blvd. In response to our inquiry, Selwyn Yosslowitz, Founder of Marmalade Cafe, told the Daily Press, “As our catering has grown so much over the past two years we needed a bigger kitchen to handle the catering demand. The new facility will have a larger sit down dining room with sliding doors to a lovely patio. We’re trying to keep the current location on Montana Avenue as well.” There is no confirmed opening though yet.

California’s favorite seafood restaurant Pacific Catch is set to open its first outlet in Santa Monica at 120 Wilshire Blvd, where the 800 Degrees wood fired kitchen used to be. Sadly though, that probably won’t open until closer to the New Year.

Camp Los Angeles has opened an impressive yoga, pilates and fitness campus at 2723 Lincoln Blvd that offers hundreds of different classes each week in its tastefully designed, au naturel-themed 8,000 sq ft site that incorporates four bespoke studios across three buildings with an additional parking lot.

The Veterinary Emergency Group has opened a westside-based outlet at 2700 Wilshire Blvd. With a large number of branches all over the country, this 24-hour ER for pets allows you, the owner, to stay with your beloved cat or dog overnight if need be, after any kind of surgical procedure.

The eagerly-awaited Santa Monica branch of barbecue bon viveur Kevin Bludso’s chain of southern California restaurants has finally officially opened at 1329 Santa Monica Blvd. The new outlet offers a minimum of 80 covers and includes a full bar and a truly mouth-watering menu.

A new nail care concept called Toolbox has opened at 2665 Main Street and what makes it different from most other salons, is that it was designed with men in mind. Currently open 11-7, Thursday through Sunday, it will be expanding its hours in the next few weeks. Bookings can be made either through the website or by calling (424) 433-8899, but walk-ins are also welcomed.

Burro at 1533 Montana Ave seemingly packed up and closed overnight. The store’s ownership has decided to amalgamate everything into the 1409 Abbot Kinney Blvd location, which remains open as per normal.

VanMoof bike shop at 412 Broadway has closed down. A sign on the door reads, “Our Los Angeles Service Hub is now closed. But don’t worry, we’re partnered with two certified workshops to make sure you get the help you need, when you need it” together with instructions on how to book an appointment by either scanning the QR code or using the app. The nearest certified service center is now at Kruse & Company Bicycles, 15121 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades.

Menchie’s at 732 Montana Ave has closed down. The only remaining source in Santa Monica now of this particular brand of frozen yogurt is now 2901 Ocean Park Blvd.

