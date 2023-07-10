On June 21 at 2 pm
SMPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Broadway for an individual refusing to pay their bill. Upon arrival, officers were directed to a male seated on the patio who had ordered multiple items and had no means to pay for them. Staff claimed the same individual had done the same thing previously. This time, the bill totaled over $55. The subject, Justin Scott, 32- years old, stated he did not have money to pay for the food, but needed to eat to survive. Officers provided information regarding local shelters and subsequently transported him to the Santa Monica Jail where he was issued a citation.