The Santa Monica Police Department is responding to a potentially armed suspect inside the American Motel on Lincoln Blvd.
SMPD asked residents to clear the 1200 block of Lincoln at about 1 pm after receiving reports of a woman with a gun at the hotel. Guest have been asked to leave their rooms and the street is shut while officers continue to issue commands through a loudspeaker.
