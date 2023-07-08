SMPD released the following information about Friday night’s shooting:

On July 7, 2023, at about 9:20 PM, multiple officers of the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a call of a large party in the 2700 block of the Santa Monica beach. At about 9:22 PM, as they were approaching, officers heard multiple gun shots and the group scattered, including the shooter.

Officers located two victims, both juveniles from Los Angeles, with gun shot wounds to their lower leg. The victims, 14- and 17-year-old females, were transported by the SMFD to local hospitals for treatment. Neither of the wounds were life-threatening.

The victims did not see who fired the weapon or which direction the person fled. Witnesses described the single shooter as male, Black, 5-10, unknown age or build, with dreadlocks and wearing black pants, a white shirt, and a black hat. The subject did not appear to be experiencing homelessness.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident or person(s) involved is encouraged to contact SMPD’s detective unit during business hours at 310-458-8451, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.