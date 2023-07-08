On June 23 at 2:29 PM
SMPD officers arrested Kenneth Sampson for trespassing and refusing to leave a local business when asked. SMPD officers responded to the 800 block of Montana for an individual that was yelling outside a local business and refusing to leave. Upon contacting Sampson, officers determined he was the subject of another recent call with the same circumstances – yelling in front of a store and threatening customers. After multiple failed attempts to convince Sampson to leave the area, officers placed him under arrest for trespassing and transported him to the Santa Monica Jail. He was in possession of a cat that was turned over to the Santa Monica Animal Shelter.