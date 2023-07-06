Traffic was closed in both directions along the California Incline and a sizable section of Palisades Park was taped off by the city’s police and fire departments yesterday morning as officers responded to a potential suicide attempt.

According to a statement from the Santa Monica Fire Department, “at approximately 09:30 this morning SMFD was dispatched to the 900 block of Palisades Park to assist SMPD with an adult male along the edge of the bluff. Firefighters set up a rope rescue system for firefighters and police officers working near the edge who were communicating with the individual.

“Teams of Paramedics stood by in the event medical care was needed. After four hours, Police Officers and Firefighters were able to get close enough to successfully pull the man from the edge and to safety. A mental health evaluation was performed on scene by a Department of Mental Health clinician and the man was transported to Exodus Recovery for further evaluation.”

The individual was seen speaking on a cellphone at one point as officers continued to converse with him. Not long after, he appeared to slip and lose his balance at which point SMPD officers standing close by — and tethered to trees in the park — pounced upon the chance to grab him and bring him back, over the concrete barrier to safety.

Once he was no longer in danger, officers remained with the individual, who was placed on a stretcher, at the scene for some time until he was in a condition to be moved.

If you or a member of your family are struggling, please reach out for help from a mental health professional by calling (800) 854- 7771 or by texting LA to 741741. Additional resources from the LA County Department of Mental Health are available at dmh.lacounty.gov.

