Organics recycling is a great way to reduce waste and contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle. While the “ick factor” can be a common concern for some, there are several strategies you can try to make the process more manageable and minimize any unpleasantness. Here are some tips:

Use an airtight container: Invest in a sealed container specifically designed for collecting organic waste in your kitchen. This will help contain odors and prevent fruit flies or other insects from being attracted to the scraps.

Line the container: Consider using compostable or biodegradable liners to line your organic waste container. These liners can help contain the mess and make it easier to transfer the waste to an outdoor compost bin. Pro Tip: Just make sure not to add these liners to the green bin. They can get stuck in the machines when they reach the facilities.

Regularly empty the container: To prevent odors and decomposition, empty your organic waste container frequently. Aim to do it every couple of days or as needed. This will also help reduce the likelihood of attracting insects.

Hide it: Place your compost bin under the skin. Putting it there is a great location if you don’t want to smell it or if it doesn’t match your kitchen aesthetic.

Freeze or refrigerate certain scraps: If you find that certain scraps, such as meat or dairy, are causing strong odors or attracting insects, consider freezing them until you’re ready to dispose of them. This can help minimize the smell and discourage insects.

Balance your compost: If you have an outdoor compost pile, ensure you’re maintaining the right balance of materials. Mix green (nitrogen-rich) and brown (carbon-rich) waste to optimize the decomposition process and reduce any potential odors. Avoid adding excessive amounts of one type of waste, especially if it’s causing unpleasant smells.

Charcoal Filter: If you purchase your own composting bucket, most of them are designed so that you can place a charcoal filter in them. The filter helps keep the content of your compost bin from smelling, keeping your home smelling fresh.

Kitchen Composters: If you just can’t do it, you can invest in a kitchen composter. There are different kinds that can go on your contour top to ones that are as big as your trash can. All you do is throw your food scraps in them, and overnight or throughout the day, it will compost your scraps into nutrient rich plant food. It may be a steep investment at first, but it will save you up to $500 per year by paying less for your trash pickup services.

Remember, while there may be a temporary inconvenience or odor associated with organics recycling, the long-term benefits to the environment and your sustainability efforts make it worthwhile. With proper management and a little bit of care, you can successfully avoid the “ick factor” and make the most of collecting goodies for composting in your kitchen.

Michaela Grant