Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Santa Monica Blvd, for a stolen laptop report. The victim informed officers that his laptop was stolen from his office a few days prior and he was able to track it. He found the laptop posted online for sell and had arranged to meet with the suspected thief under the rouse of purchasing it. The individual selling the laptop claimed she was given the laptop and did not know it was stolen. During the investigation, the suspect was found to be driving a stolen vehicle that officers recovered and returned to the rightful owner. Forty year-old Pamela Webbe was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Vehicle and transported to the Santa Monica Jail.