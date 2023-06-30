Officials are warning locals to be prepared for a hot holiday weekend that may take many by surprise after weeks of below average temperatures and some intense May Gray / June Gloom.

The City of Santa Monica is expected to remain cool for most of the weekend with temperatures peaking in the upper 70’s. However, nearby areas could be 20 degrees hotter with some areas forecast as topping 100.

“With a flip of a switch, we will jump into summer with the first heatwave of the season expected across interior valleys and mountains starting as early as Friday,” said the National Weather Service.

The heat is expected to last through at least Monday and will include zones adjacent to Santa Monica such as the Santa Monica Mountains.

“For coastal valleys, the heat will be very noticeable with 90s to lower 100s expected, but this falls into a moderate heatrisk level and just short of any heat advisory criteria,” said the forecast. “The near coast environment will continue to be dominated by a shallow marine layer and daily seabreezes, with a much more reserved warming trend. Low clouds and fog will be common near the ocean each night and early morning, and some beaches may have a hard time clearing due to the extreme inland heating and thermal low development each day.”

The weather brings both fire and health hazards.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has issued a reminder to take precautions against heat-related illnesses during the upcoming holiday weekend.

Extreme heat poses a significant health risk, especially for vulnerable groups such as young children, the elderly, individuals with chronic diseases, pregnant women, people with disabilities, and socially isolated individuals who may be more sensitive to the negative impacts of extreme heat. It is crucial to never leave infants, children, pets, or individuals with impairments alone in a parked car, as temperatures inside a vehicle can rise to deadly levels within minutes. If you come across a child or pet left alone in a car, call 911 immediately.

If you or someone you know is at a substantial health risk, it is advisable to have a friend or relative check on you twice a day during the heatwave. Similarly, if you know someone who is susceptible to heat-related issues, such as the sick, elderly, pregnant women, children, or those who live alone, make sure to check on them at least twice a day. Infants and young children require even more frequent monitoring.

Officials said those at risk should stay cool and if outdoors, avoid physical activity. Everyone should stay hydrated and keep pets or children out of high temperature situations, such as cars.

The weather also raises the risk of fire. While dangers such as lawn care creating a spark, hot coals from a grill or embers from an illegal encampment are constant problems, this weekend has the additional concern of illegal fireworks.

All fireworks are illegal in the county and officials say the best way to enjoy the holiday is at a legal fireworks show.

In Santa Monica, there is only one legal fireworks show.

Santa Monica College (SMC) will host its show, “Celebrate America 2023” on Saturday, July 1, at Corsair Field on the main SMC campus at 1900 Pico Blvd. Admission to the popular entertainment and fireworks spectacular is free.

