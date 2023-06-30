A pilot program to detect blockages in local bus lanes found more than 500 violations during a 45 day test this year and officials will now consider if full adoption of the technology is appropriate in the city.

The program was one of two started this year to use artificial intelligence (AI) systems and cameras to identify low-level crimes or infractions.

The Big Blue Bus system uses an AI camera system from Hayden AI on two buses to detect and discourage the illegal use of bus lanes and zones by traffic. The system was tested along Lincoln Blvd., where the city has a designated bus-only lane. The technology utilized computer vision and advanced analytical capabilities to gather evidence of potential parking and traffic violations in these restricted areas. The system included a forward-facing camera and a license plate reader. If a violation was detected, an encrypted evidence package could be generated and sent to the Traffic Services Division of the Santa Monica Police Department, however that feature was not active during the test. The 45-day pilot provided officials with access to data analysis and real-time camera feeds to evaluate its success.

511 parking violations were detected over the course of this 45-day pilot. The location with the most bus lane parking violations (90 in total) was southbound Lincoln Boulevard near its intersection with Grant Street. The bus stop with the most parking violations – 21 violations – was northbound 4th Street at Santa Monica Place.

Hayden AI said the kinds of infractions targeted in the program slow bus service and prevent buses from reaching the curb which can make it difficult for everyone to board.

“Improving public transportation is one of the best things we can do to improve sustainability,” said Chris Carson, CEO and co-founder of Hayden AI. “We’re grateful to the visionary leaders at Big Blue Bus for making Santa Monica the next city to deploy this effective technology. Our goal is to provide the Big Blue Bus with the data they need to better understand the true impact that parking in bus lanes and at bus stops has on the thousands of riders who rely on public transit every day.”

The company said its goal was to prove the concept and quantify the problem in Santa Monica. A formal report will be given to the city and it will then be up to local officials to decide if they want to roll out the system in a permanent way.

Hayden AI is already contracting with AC Transit in the Bay Area to deploy automated bus lane and bus stop enforcement technology, and has installed more than 650 AI-powered, interior bus-mounted camera systems throughout the country helping to increase compliance with dedicated bus lane stopping, riding and bus stop parking violations.

The second program underway focuses on proactive video monitoring in trouble spots within the Downtown area. AI-equipped cameras have been installed providing continuous live feeds, which are monitored 24/7 by trained staff from the pilot vendor, Net Watch. This technology aims to deter crimes such as trespassing, theft, and vandalism by allowing monitoring staff to engage with intruders through loudspeakers, issuing warnings for them to leave immediately or face law enforcement intervention.

While no formal report has been issued on the project, it has anecdotally been credited as reducing problems at downtown locations, specifically the Main Library.

City Manager David White discussed the technology during the June 27 meeting as a part of a discussion around increased safety programs.

“And that service is really a live video service or camera service that is responding to incidents that could be a public safety nature,” he said. “Around that library we have seen and we’ve shared, I know I’ve shared this with the council, we’ve seen a significant decline in incidents resulting from this technology. So we’re going to be evaluating what we should do next with this technology and if we should continue to use it, deploy it, etc.”

For more information about Hayden AI visit www.hayden.ai

editor@smdp.com