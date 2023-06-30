On June 15th at 11:35 AM
Officers arrived at Ralphs, 1600 block of Cloverfield, after receiving information that someone had broken out the window of a car in the parking lot. Officers arrived to find a female standing near a vehicle with a broken window bleeding from several small lacerations on her face. The individual explained that she was sitting in her car when a male suspect approached and smashed her driver’s side window with a windshield wiper. Jacob Tajalle was located nearby and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia.