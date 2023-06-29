Welcome to SMDP’s weekly column highlighting upcoming goings on in and around Santa Monica.

Your Independence Day weekend starts here with the “Celebrate America” SMC Fireworks, Main Street 4th of July Parade , Outdoor Movie Nights, food and drink highlights, and much more!

“Celebrate America” SMC Fireworks ( Saturday , July 1, 9p.m.) : Billed as “the biggest, most sensational patriotic event on the Westside,” the free celebration returns after a three year hiatus at SMC’s main campus.https://www.smc.edu/student-support/campus-life/celebrate-america.php

Main Street 4th of July Parade (Tuesday, July 4, 9:30a.m.): The parade starts near City Hall and runs south down Main St to the Venice border. Click here to learn more or volunteer to help with the event:https://www.santamonicaparade.com/home.html

Free Film Screening – “Give Me an A” @ Aero Theatre (Thursday June 29, 7:30p.m.): 17 filmmakers created 17 short films in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade. This free screening of the film and a Q&A with cast and crew members. Instead of purchasing a ticket, they encourage donations that will be given to Planned Parenthood. RSVP here: https://www.americancinematheque.com/now-showing/give-me-an-a-6-29-23/

Heal the Bay Aquarium Comedy Club (Friday, June 30, 8p.m.): Where else can you watch comedy while the fish are swimming around you? The pop-up comedy club features headliners from Comedy Central, HBO Max and more with 100% of the gift shop & beverage proceeds going to Heal the Bay. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-monica-aquarium-comedy-club-july-1st-tickets-631051691597

Organic Gardening – Orchids 101 (Saturday, July 1, 12p.m.): Master gardener Emi will show attendees at the Venice-Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library how to grow and care for orchids. Limited to 20 participants.https://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/organic-gardening-orchids-101

The Princess Bride FREE Movie Night @ Reed Park (Saturday, July 8, 6p.m.): Expect “FREE Music, Movie, Popcorn & Lemonade!”www.wilmont.org

La La Land @ Street Food Cinema Will Rogers State Historic Park (Saturday, July 1, 5:30p.m.): “ LA’s largest outdoor cinema and music series is back for another season around town with this dog friendly event on the Westside that includes food trucks and live music.”https://www.streetfoodcinema.com/events/la-la-land-63950

Marina del Rey 4th of July Fireworks Show (Tuesday, July 4, 9p.m.): Popular viewing spots for the free 20-minute show include Burton Chace Park and Fisherman’s Village. https://events.visitmdr.com/event/4th_of_july_fireworks

Kids Club @ SaMo Place (Wednesday, July 5, 11a.m.): “Come play with us on the first Wednesday of every month for a FREE, fun, family-friendly musical morning hosted by Twinkle Time, a bilingual, Billboard pop-artist for kids, and featuring special guests each month.” https://www.downtownsm.com/events-calendar/8384/kids-club-at-santa-monica-place

What to Eat & Drink?

Mediterranean Fusion Restaurant Mon Ami @ 1541 Ocean Ave & Colorado: This Eater report has a lot of delicious looking food pics. https://la.eater.com/2023/5/1/23706900/mon-ami-santa-monica-open-photos-inside-courtyard-hangout

Holey Grail Donuts Featured in NY Times: This “Los Angeles Is a Doughnut Town’’ article highlights the Hawaiian based Main St taro doughnut shop. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/24/dining/los-angeles-doughnuts.html

SaMo Seafood Six Week Sustainable Fishing Awareness Campaign: This SMDP article details how the “six week initiative is being broken down into three, different twice-rotating ASC-certified product promotions.” https://smdp.com/2023/06/22/santa-monica-seafood-starts-six-week-sustainable-fishing-awareness-campaign/

Planta is a New Meat-Free Restaurant in the Marina: This Eater LA article details how they are “focusing on Latin-inspired dishes, a robata grill, and more” in a waterfront spot biking distance from Santa Monica.https://la.eater.com/2023/5/17/23725853/planta-cocina-marina-del-rey-brentwood

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.