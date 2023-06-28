On June 17 at approximately 3:35 p.m.
SMPD officers responded to the Expo Line Bergamot Station after a woman reported being hit with a skateboard on her arms. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim who stated she was attempting to calm down an angry male on the platform when he turned towards her and hit her with his skateboard. Based on the suspect description, officers searched the nearby area locating Timothy Michael Hess, 47 years-old, still in possession of the skateboard. Hess was positively identified by witnesses, booked for assault with a deadly weapon and transported to the Santa Monica Jail.