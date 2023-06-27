Santa Monica celebrated the opening of two fitness themed businesses recently on the Promenade.
John Reed, an international fitness brand known for its cutting-edge facilities, dynamic classes, live DJs, extensive training options and a vibrant community atmosphere, hosted a Grand Opening of its newest location at 1202 3rd Street Promenade. The membership based club encompasses three stories of state-of-the-art facilities infused with coastal vibes and an airy atmosphere. For further information about John Reed Santa Monica visit us.johnreed.fitness/join/santamonica.
Nike reopened its downtown store in Santa Monica Place with a newly opened Rise store. According to Nike, Rise stores serve consumers who are passionate about sport and enjoy being active through a curated product assortment focused on running, fitness, and basketball favorites for the full family. Located at 395 Santa Monica Place, Nike Santa Monica is one of one of eight Nike stores to open or reopen in Southern California in the past year. Visit https://www.nike.com/retail/s/nike-santa-monica for more information.