On June 17
SMPD officers booked James McDonald, 20 years old, for shoplifting. While on patrol, SMPD officers observed what appeared to be multiple employees of the 7-Eleven located at 1865 Lincoln Blvd engaged in a fight. Upon further investigation, officers learned that McDonald entered the store and attempted to walk out with over $15 worth of ice cream without paying. Staff at the location confronted McDonald and blocked the exit to prevent him from leaving until after the concealed merchandise was returned. McDonald was arrested and transported to the Santa Monica Jail where he was issued a citation and released.