Hi, I’m Mel! A 2-year-old male Pitbull Husky Mix, ID#A063528. Some say I’m a whole lotta dog, and they would be right! I’m big, with a larger-than-life smile and personality. But when my interest is peaked, my jumping can be a tad over the top, and I’m well aware that my mounting can be perceived as nothing less than obnoxious! Anyway, my conventionally desirable qualities are plentiful! Despite being in residence at the Santa Monica Animal Shelter for almost a year now — a travesty, I know — no one can rain on my parade! With a “glass is half full” attitude, I’m quiet and polite in my kennel, my enthusiasm to play and socialize with people is limitless, and I’m pleasant on leash. Naturally, I would be best suited with adopters who not only have experience handling a pup as mighty as me, but also have the willingness to offer me behavior modification to curb my sizable quirks. Which, you will find, is the true key to my success!

The Santa Monica Animal Shelter is located at 1640 9th Street in Santa Monica. Walk-in adoptions may be accommodated, but appointments are preferred and can be made by calling (310) 458-8595, Tuesday through Saturday, between 8 pm and 5 pm. For a full list of their adoptables, and more information about the shelter and animal control, visit santamonica.gov, and go to Animal Services. To learn about ways to donate, visit the Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation at smasf.org.

Pet Tip: Keeping Pets Safe and Reducing Their Stress on the 4th of July

The 4th of July is one of the busiest times of the year for impounds of pets to animal shelters because while fireworks may be spectacular to us, they can be distressing for pets. More than often, they escape, becoming lost, with lasting negative impacts on their behavior. There are many ways to prepare for Independence Day so that you can keep your pets safe, reduce their chances of stress, and create their own fun!

Start preparing now! Make sure your pet’s microchip and dog license are up to date, and they should be worn and visible at all times.

If your pet has a history of anxiety, contact your veterinarian for calming medical alternatives.

Establish a safe zone in a quiet area or room in your home where they can be on the 4th of July. If your dog is fully crate trained, include their crate. Use a pet gate, or close the room door to keep the area secure.

Create a positive association to this area prior to the 4th of July, and maintain those dynamics so that the safe zone becomes a desirable place that they look forward to. Provide bedding and water to keep them comfortable. Pick times during the day where they are in this area enjoying time with you, meals, and high value treats, toys, fun games, and activities. Limit these to the safe zone so that they may hold their value. To drown out outside noises, play familiar music and soothing sounds from an android device, TV, or radio.

On the 4th of July, provide them with plenty of stimulation and exercise before you anticipate fireworks so that they have less adrenaline which can aid in reducing anxiety later. Cats are at their prime at dusk and dawn and are stimulated by playtime and grooming. Play games with your dog, and take them on longer active walks.

Eliminate escape routes! Close windows, doors, and anything that provides access to the outdoors.

If your pet must go outside, supervise them at all times and limit it to enclosed areas like a yard, patio, or a secure balcony.

If your dog will be accompanying you to outside events, keep your dog secure on a shorter leash at all times to keep them closer to you. Reflective dog walking equipment makes it easier to see them at night. To avoid illness and injury, supervise them if they are around food, barbecue grills, and keep the area clear of any food scraps, and debris.

If they escape, act fast! Report your pet missing to Santa Monica Animal Control at (310) 458-8595, or Santa Monica Police Department’s 24-hour dispatch line at (310) 458-8491. Search outside of your home or in the area that they were last located. Small pets will typically hide around the home, and cats are known to stay within a two-block radius of their home, while dogs can venture long distances. Make flyers to post around your community and on social media. Canvas your neighborhood, and give neighbors your contact details so that they can notify you of any leads.

Preparing your pets for the 4th of July can not only manage and even prevent the impending stress of fireworks, but keep them safe, and positively engaged!

Pet of the Week is provided by Carmen Molinari. A longtime volunteer at the Santa Monica Animal Shelter and founder and CEO of Love At First Sit®, a pet care and dog behavior & training company in Santa Monica. Learn more at loveatfirstsit.net and Instagram.com/loveatfirstsit.