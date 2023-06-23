Local wildlife rescue organizations are currently overwhelmed with sick sea lions as an algae bloom offshore is endangering hundreds of large animals.

As many as six stranded and ill sea lions were stuck on Santa Monica beaches Thursday as local rescue organizations have no space to take them in following one of the worst ocean poisonings in memory.

Hundreds of sea lions are believed to have died in the first weeks of June, according to a statement by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service, known as NOAA Fisheries and experts believe a bloom of harmful algae is to blame.

The number of dead dolphins has reached about 100, according to Michelle Berman Kowalewski, founder and director of the Channel Islands Cetacean Research Unit, a Santa Barbara-based biosurveillance organization.

Tissue samples have been collected for tests to confirm the animals are victims of domoic acid, a neurotoxin produced by the algae Pseudo-nitzschia, according to NOAA Fisheries. The toxin enters the food chain and sickens marine mammals as they eat prey.

Domoic acid is also a risk to people who eat crustaceans, fish and shellfish that have accumulated elevated levels, according to the California Department of Public Health. It can be fatal if consumed in high doses.

The algae occurs naturally, and episodes of domoic acid poisoning are not uncommon along the California coast, but the current outbreak is unusually severe.

Berman Kowalewski said the dead dolphin count is “definitely the most number of animals we’ve seen with a domoic acid event” in her 25 years of work.

Beached sea lions can appear disoriented and agitated, with symptoms such as head bobbing, foaming at the mouth, seizures and loss of motor skills. Beachgoers are being warned to stay away from stricken animals and to instead call rescue organizations.

The Marine Mammal Care Center (MMCC), which rescues and rehabilitates marine mammals along the coastline from Malibu to Seal Beach, has seen rescue numbers leap from none to more than 47 in two weeks and anticipates that the trend will continue.

“The Center is dealing with an enormous increase in reports of marine mammals in distress each day,” said John Warner, CEO of the Marine Mammal Care Center based in San Pedro. “We are doing the best we can to keep up with the intense pace, and, if history is any indication, we can expect to see anywhere from 75 to 150 animals in need of rescue over the next four to six weeks.”

He said it is important for the public to know that animals who have ingested domoic acid (DA) pose a very serious public health and safety risk.

“Adult seals and sea lions with DA can present in unpredictable ways, including increased aggressiveness or lethargy and unresponsiveness. Please keep your distance from animals you see on the beach and immediately call us if you suspect an animal is in distress,” he said.

Treatment for animals with DA involves keeping animals hydrated with fluids given subcutaneously or orally, administering anti-seizure medication, and supporting them nutritionally. The current situation follows pup season and rescue organizations are dealing with many immature animals already. Dealing with the current event is likely to cost the non-profit Center more than $250,000.

The Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute received more than 1,000 reports from June 8 through June 14, co-founder and managing director Ruth Dover told NOAA Fisheries.

NOAA Fisheries said ocean monitoring organizations found high concentrations of domoic acid from Orange County north to San Luis Obispo County, but especially in the Santa Barbara Channel off Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Significant contributors to algae growth include nutrients flushed into the ocean by rain and winds that create an eddy effect in the channel and cause upwelling, Berman Kowalewski said.

“Anytime you’re bringing nutrients up from the deep, you’re going to have algae that feed on them, and that’s what we’re seeing now,” she said.

Fish such as anchovies feed on the algae, and marine mammals feed on the anchovies.

“And it’s my understanding that we have a lot of anchovies out there right now,” Berman Kowalewski said. “I think we just have this perfect storm condition going on right now.”

The Santa Monica Animal shelter doesn’t house sea life directly but instead works with the Marine Mammal Care Center but Lt. Erika Aklufi with the Santa Monica Police Department said local resources are totally overwhelmed at the moment.

“Unfortunately, because of the water conditions, they are unable to take in additional sea lions at this time,” she said. “Our animal control team is monitoring about six stranded sea lions on our beach, trying to keep people away from them as they wait for space to open up at the rescue. Please ask your readers to keep their distance and respect our animal friends.”

For more information on the Center, visit https://marinemammalcare.org/. Their rescue Hotline is 1 (800) 39-WHALE.

Associated Press reporter John Antczak contributed to this report.

