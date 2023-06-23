Without doubt, this week has marked the welcome return of summer; Wednesday was the summer solstice, the seemingly-eternal June Gloom finally appears to have lifted and most importantly, this weekend will also see the return of Santa Monica’s sensational summer beach festival, Pier 360.

Taking place over Saturday and Sunday, this highly anticipated event promises a celebration of beach life with a wide range of activities for all ages, including thrilling ocean sports competitions, captivating live music performances, delectable food and drinks, interactive games, brand sampling and more. And it’s all free.

“The Pier 360 Beach Festival is the quintessential ‘kickoff to summer.’ There’s no other event that embodies the spirit of Santa Monica, nor can any other event tie together the pier, the city, the beach and the ocean quite like this,” Jim Harris, Executive Director of the Santa Monica Pier Corporation, said.

“The historical roots of California beach culture were sewn here almost a century ago and each of the sporting events that we showcase at this great festival is strongly tied to that history. This festival is one of the best times you can be in Santa Monica.”

There are a multitude of events and competitions taking place over both days – so, most importantly, remember to apply and reapply sunscreen in generous quantities. Over 500 athletes will compete for cash prizes in lifeguard dory races, elite stand-up and prone paddleboard races, ocean swims and volleyball tournaments. In years past, these have drawn crowds of spectators numbering in the tens of thousands.

Plus, skateboarders will be performing gravity-defying tricks on the Herschel Supply Co. skate ramp, you can test your skills on the Ninja Nation obstacle course, relive your youth in the pop-up roller rink, or just chill out in the beer & spirits garden, accompanied by live music and dancing. Alternatively of course, you could take part in the extremely competitive Sandcastle Competition on Sunday, which this year is being sponsored by Santa Monica Travel & Tourism.

“When we brought Pier 360 back onto our calendar in June 2022, there was some hesitation about gathering people together for a large-scale event so soon after the height of the pandemic. We pressed on, though, and immediately realized that this celebration of summer was exactly what people needed and at exactly the right time,” Harris said, adding, “Now, as the ‘June Gloom’ appears to be finally disappearing and giving us blue skies we’ve come to expect, Pier 360 promises to be the grand opening of the summer season once more.”

And if all of that wasn’t enough to fill your day, there’s the Museum of Beach Life to explore, fairground rides to enjoy, restaurants to relax in and a unique atmosphere to soak up.

Regarding the recent report from environmental non-profit organization Heal the Bay that stated the water around Santa Monica Pier was the most polluted in California, Harris said, “We have moved our start and finish line a bit south, further from the Pier and into waters with lower bacteria levels.”

Santa Monica Pier 360 beach festival is on Saturday, June 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a detailed event schedule, please visit smpier360.com.

