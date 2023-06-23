Overview: A bus driver was stabbed in the back in Venice on Thursday prompting outrage and concern from Los Angeles officials.

A bus driver was stabbed in the back in Venice on Thursday prompting outrage and concern from Los Angeles officials.

The attack took place on South Main Street, near Windward Circle, with the assailant approaching the bus driver from behind and stabbing him in the back while he was working on the vehicle. It is unclear what may have prompted the incident or if there was any prior interaction between the two individuals. The bus driver has been transported to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Witnesses said the suspect may have been homeless and a passerby ran to the scene and pepper-sprayed the attacker, who was later seen handcuffed and being loaded into an ambulance.

The motive for the attack remains unknown, and no further information about the suspect has been released.

Metro, the transit agency, expressed anger and sadness over the incident, offering support to the injured driver and cooperating with the LAPD in their investigation. The agency emphasized the need for swift action and accountability in cases of violence on public transit.

“Metro is angered and saddened to hear about this heinous act of violence and is providing support to our employee and his loved ones,” said Metro in a statement. “We will work closely with the LAPD to investigate this incident and are grateful for their swift action in arresting the suspect. If you have any information related to this incident, please call the LAPD’s 24-Hour Anonymous Tip Line at 1-877-LAPD 24-7”

Councilwoman Traci Park expressed deep concern over a stabbing incident involving a Metro bus driver in Venice.

“Today’s stabbing incident involving a Metro bus driver is deeply concerning. My thoughts are with him and his family. The violence on public transit is out of control. We need more police and security officers present to keep our drivers and riders safe. The people who commit these crimes must be held accountable.”

The assault is the second stabbing on a Metro bus in as many months.

In May, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the near-fatal stabbing of a Metro bus driver in Woodland Hills.

He is suspected of attempted murder in the attack that occurred near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Erwin Street. Police said the teen boarded the bus and got into an argument with the 61-year-old driver over fare evasion.

Both the driver and teen wound up getting off the bus and continued the argument, during which the teen pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the driver, according to police.

The attacks have highlighted the growing criticism of safety on regional public transit systems that include buses and trains.

On May 17 a woman was attacked on the Blue Line train in Long Beach and a group of teenagers beat a man with skateboards at the Downtown Santa Monica train station in April.

In May, county Supervisor and Metro board member Janice Hahn called for “a full accounting” of security protocols on the system. She said officials needed to review the multi-million dollar law enforcement contracts associated with Metro.

“Enough is enough,” Hahn said. “Our trains need to be safe for our residents,” Hahn said at the time.

The Westside Current contributed to this report.