Welcome to SMDP’s weekly column highlighting upcoming goings on in and around Santa Monica.

Your first weekend of summer starts here with the Santa Monica Pier 360 Beach Festival, Venice Summer Fest, a variety of Pride events, food and drink highlights, and much more!

What to Eat & Drink?

  • WhistlePig Summer BBQ (Thursday 7p.m.): Kick off summer at SALT Restaurant in Marina del Rey with a rye whiskey tasting flight, special BBQ, and tiki glass giveaway. Tickets start at $75 per person. More details here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/whistlepig-summer-bbq-at-salt-restaurant-bar-tickets-529842401887
  • Iced Vanilla Twink Latte @ Little Lunch Coffee: For Pride month, the Venice coffee shop has added this to their menu. Inspired by queer-led and local cannabis company Stone Road’s limited edition Pride strain by the same name, the latte is made with housemade vanilla bean syrup, espresso, oat mylk, vanilla whip cream, topped with glitter sprinkles. A percentage of all profits go to My Friend’s Place, a drop in shelter for homeless youth. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs9HdIyOV2o/
  • 626 Night Market Mini (Saturday & Sunday 1-10pm): The downtown SaMo snack around pop-up is back every other weekend this Spring at the corner of Arizona and 5th with three dozen rotating local food pop-ups, curated by the 626 Night Market team, merchandise & craft vendors, and a full bar. More details and FREE tickets here: https://www.626nightmarket.com/mini
  • The Anchor Venice Launches The Little Anchor Lobster Truck: This Eater LA report calls it “One of LA’s Best Lobster Rolls” and says “The Anchor’s Kristin Ciccolella has launched a sunny new food truck selling seafood delights just in time for summer.” https://la.eater.com/2023/5/12/23720590/little-anchor-food-truck-seafood-venice-los-angeles-new-photos-lobster-roll

NEXT WEEK/END: SMC Fireworks (Saturday, July 1),Main Street Parade (Tuesday, July 4)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.