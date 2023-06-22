Welcome to SMDP’s weekly column highlighting upcoming goings on in and around Santa Monica.

Your first weekend of summer starts here with the Santa Monica Pier 360 Beach Festival, Venice Summer Fest, a variety of Pride events, food and drink highlights, and much more!

What to Eat & Drink?

Santa Monica Pier 360 Beach Festival (Saturday, June 24 & Sunday, June 25): “Celebrate the best of beach life with an awesome, FREE, all ages festival.” Events include Ocean Sport Races, Legends Beach Volleyball Tournament, Sandcastle Competition, Beer and Spirits Garden, a skate ramp, all day music and more. More details & register here : https://www.santamonicapier.org/pier360

https://www.santamonicapier.org/pier360 Venice Summer Fest (Saturday, June 24, 12-8p.m.): Head to Venice for a day of fun for all ages, featuring local bands, yoga, games, and classic cars on display. There’s also a beer garden and food trucks. Free to attend. More info here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/venice-summer-fest-2023-tickets-634129998897

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/venice-summer-fest-2023-tickets-634129998897 Night Market at The Bungalow Santa Monica (Thursday, June 22, 5-11p.m.): “Night Market will offer a perfect blend of delectable food, refreshing drinks, live music, and community, all in one place.” Event runs every Thursday night through summer. https://www.downtownsm.com/events-calendar/8609/night-market-at-the-bungalow-santa-monica

https://www.downtownsm.com/events-calendar/8609/night-market-at-the-bungalow-santa-monica Drunk Theatre Improv (Friday, June 24, 9p.m.): A comedian takes 5 shots of whiskey in a row and tries to perform an improvised play with 5 sober comedians at the Santa Monica Playhouse. What could go wrong?! More details here: https://www.eventbrite.com/d/ca–santa-monica/drunk-theatre/

https://www.eventbrite.com/d/ca–santa-monica/drunk-theatre/ Art at the Airport Summer Open Studios (Sunday, June 25, 11a.m.-3p.m.): The event lets people visit over 20 working artist studios housed in a historic airplane hangar as they open their doors for a peek into their art practices. Refreshments, Music, Free parking. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-at-the-airport-summer-open-studios-tickets-636998919917

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-at-the-airport-summer-open-studios-tickets-636998919917 Grand Opening of John Reed Fitness @ 1202 3rd St Promenade (Friday-Sunday, June 23-25): “During the Grand Opening Weekend, the public will have the exclusive opportunity to experience the space with free club access.” In addition to free classes all weekend, on Saturday, June 24, guests can expect special free programming, including exhilarating classes, live DJ performances, and activities such as cupping therapy and a piercing station. https://www.santamonica.com/event/grand-opening-of-john-reed-santa-monica/

https://www.santamonica.com/event/grand-opening-of-john-reed-santa-monica/ SaMo Pride Events:

Party with a Purpose Mixer & Fundraiser (Thursday, June 22, 5-7p.m.): This event at the Victorian supports the Trans Equity Scholarships, a partnership with the Church in Ocean Park. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/party-with-a-purpose-trans-equity-fundraiser-tickets-347563079527

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/party-with-a-purpose-trans-equity-fundraiser-tickets-347563079527 Sunset Swim (Friday, June 23, 6-9p.m.): Meet at the Annenberg Community Beach House (age 18+) https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4na5zdgvwqqyqxnswg1381sfnb/202306231800

https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4na5zdgvwqqyqxnswg1381sfnb/202306231800 “Coming Out West – LGBTQ+ Elders Share Their Stories” Exhibit Opening Reception (Saturday, June 24, 11am-5pm.): “Experience the history and empowering journey of eight revered LGBTQ+ elders with ties to Los Angeles and the Santa Monica Bay area. The SaMo History Museum opening reception will be an all-day celebration of history, with music, food, the Rainbow Book Bus and community. Bring the whole family.” https://santamonicahistory.org/exhibitions/coming-out-west-lgbtq-elders-share-their-stories/

https://santamonicahistory.org/exhibitions/coming-out-west-lgbtq-elders-share-their-stories/ LGBTQ+ Santa Monica: Community Conversation at Pico Branch Library, Saturday, June 24, 12:00–2:30p.m. ): Intergenerational local LGBTQ+ voices share and discuss their current lives, history, and hopes for the future.

Sapphic Icons – Poetry Masterclass & Workshop (Saturday, June 24, 2-5p.m.): Joshua Jennifer Espinoza and Eileen Elizabeth Espinozalead this event at the Annenberg Community Beach House. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/486sh302pn8cc5wejyqrecf15j/202306241400

WhistlePig Summer BBQ (Thursday 7p.m.): Kick off summer at SALT Restaurant in Marina del Rey with a rye whiskey tasting flight, special BBQ, and tiki glass giveaway. Tickets start at $75 per person. More details here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/whistlepig-summer-bbq-at-salt-restaurant-bar-tickets-529842401887

Kick off summer at SALT Restaurant in Marina del Rey with a rye whiskey tasting flight, special BBQ, and tiki glass giveaway. Tickets start at $75 per person. More details here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/whistlepig-summer-bbq-at-salt-restaurant-bar-tickets-529842401887 Iced Vanilla Twink Latte @ Little Lunch Coffee: For Pride month, the Venice coffee shop has added this to their menu. Inspired by queer-led and local cannabis company Stone Road’s limited edition Pride strain by the same name, the latte is made with housemade vanilla bean syrup, espresso, oat mylk, vanilla whip cream, topped with glitter sprinkles. A percentage of all profits go to My Friend’s Place, a drop in shelter for homeless youth. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs9HdIyOV2o/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs9HdIyOV2o/ 626 Night Market Mini (Saturday & Sunday 1-10pm): The downtown SaMo snack around pop-up is back every other weekend this Spring at the corner of Arizona and 5th with three dozen rotating local food pop-ups, curated by the 626 Night Market team, merchandise & craft vendors, and a full bar. More details and FREE tickets here: https://www.626nightmarket.com/mini

https://www.626nightmarket.com/mini The Anchor Venice Launches The Little Anchor Lobster Truck: This Eater LA report calls it “One of LA’s Best Lobster Rolls” and says “The Anchor’s Kristin Ciccolella has launched a sunny new food truck selling seafood delights just in time for summer.” https://la.eater.com/2023/5/12/23720590/little-anchor-food-truck-seafood-venice-los-angeles-new-photos-lobster-roll

NEXT WEEK/END: SMC Fireworks (Saturday, July 1),Main Street Parade (Tuesday, July 4)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.