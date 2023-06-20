Juneteenth: Santa Monica celebrated Juneteenth with its annual event at Virginia Ave. Park on Saturday. Longtime resident LaVerne Ross brought the celebration to the City after growing up with the tradition in Texas. Juneteenth is known as America’s second Independence Day, the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. The first Juneteenth in Santa Monica was held in 1992 as a small observance. Over the years, thanks to LaVerne’s dedication and leadership, the event has grown into an important annual tribute that brings together Santa Monica’s Black community. This year’s event included music, food, booths and educational activities throughout the day.
