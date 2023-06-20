Editor,

So garbage rates can increase 11%/year for 5 years while rents are restricted to 3%/year. How is that fair or reasonable?

Jan Ludwinski, Ocean Park

Editor:

I hesitate to tether my name to an injustice as it then lives forever by the graces of the internet, but the garbage collection fees are unfair. Simply put, we pay for service we do not get.

Post-covid labor shortages have challenged the regularity of Santa Monica refuse collection. Trucks do not always show up and empty containers and the City knows this. I have experienced missed collections with commercial receptacles on multiple occasions, and this was likely more evident during Covid. Yet the City has never discounted fees to individuals who they know suffered reduced collections. While I can suppose the City would act if a complaint were made, it should not be left to individuals to police City agencies in an effort to ensure they are receiving the services they pay for.

Adam Davis, Santa Monica Business Owner