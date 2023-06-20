The Santa Monica Police Department has arrested a homeless man for a low-budget bank robbery.

On June 20, at about 9:30 a.m., a lone suspect walked into the Wells Fargo Bank at 120 Broadway and used a note to rob the bank of approximately $1,100. The suspect fled the area on a bicycle. A description of the suspect and direction of travel were broadcasted to police officers and a short time later the suspect was located in the 2000 block of Ocean Front Walk.

The suspect, Jordan Thomas Franzino, 28, who was still in possession of the stolen money, was positively identified by witnesses and arrested for robbery.

SMPD said Franzino, who is from out of state, is currently homeless.