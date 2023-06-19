Hi, I’m Quin! A 2-year-old male German Shepherd Mix, ID #A063528. I’m gonna do you a solid and keep it real. My tenancy at the shelter remains an ordeal at best. Despite my cozy facilities, enrichment, and TLC, I can’t help but feel like being in my kennel is purgatory, and it’s taken a toll. Every passing minute in my kennel is misery. With all of my anxiety, despite loving to grub, my waistline is shrinking. In my desperation, when I get a glimpse of someone passing by, I can’t help but lose my mind for their attention, franticly barking, jumping, and throwing myself against my kennel. Which, as you can imagine, is not a good look to potential adopters. The shelter staff is starting to worry about me.

But as is my way, when I’m outside of my kennel, I’m not bitter, and hold no grudges or baggage. I don’t jump, I’m sweet natured, fetch for hours-on-end, and I’m highly trainable! I’m pretty good on leash, and I got my cues in “sit,” “stay,” and “touch” down pat!

The word in the kennels is that I would make a great family dog. In spite of my deep aversion to my current place of residency, I’m convinced that if I’m adopted into a home beyond the walls of my kennel, I have the potential to be just that!

The Santa Monica Animal Shelter is located at 1640 9th Street in Santa Monica. Walk-in adoptions may be accommodated, but appointments are preferred and can be made by calling (310) 458-8595, Tuesday through Saturday, between 8 pm and 5 pm. For a full list of their adoptables, and more information about the shelter and animal control, visit santamonica.gov, and go to Animal Services. To learn about ways to donate, visit the Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation at smasf.org.

Pet Tip: Ways to Prepare to Adopt a Shelter Dog

The story usually goes like this. On a day like any other, you go to the animal shelter with thoughts of adopting your new best friend. Suddenly, you spot a dog in their kennel, and it is love at first sight! You adopt your true love, riding off into the sunset together forever. Alas, “even the sun sets in paradise,” and love can be blind. The budding romance can quickly fizzle if you discover that meeting their needs may be far beyond your resources, making the prospect of returning the dog to the shelter a real one. Breaking your dog’s heart, and your own. But, if you are prepared to adopt, there are many ways to avoid the sad end to this love story.

Pick a breed that fits your lifestyle. Many breeds have their own distinct drive that if not nurtured, can lead to significant undesirable behaviors. Working breeds are task driven with high energy and require structure, routine, and enrichment. Breeds with more passive temperaments need a more low-key lifestyle with the same requirements.

Regardless of breed, rain or shine, with the exception of mobility and health issues, dogs were made for walking! Multiple daily walks provide necessary socialization and exercise. Keeping them active and stimulated at home is a must.

Dogs require their own budget. From diet, day-to-day care, veterinary visits, dog care when you are away, dog training to address any temperament issues and manners, to additional expenses to cover any unexpected events, illness, or injury. As dogs age, they develop additional demands to help to maintain their quality of life, promote their health, prolonging their lives.

If you have pets, be sure that they are tolerant of dogs. Ask the shelter as to whether they have tested their dog with other animals, and about their socialization skills. If you have a dog, inquire about accommodating an introduction between them at the shelter to help determine if they are a good fit. To avoid conflict at home, implement an introduction plan to facilitate a safe and healthy transition. While they may not become besties, respect, and tolerance between them can still lead to a happy home.

The reality is that if dogs are in the shelter, more chances than none, it is due to undesirable behaviors. From bad manners, barking, destructiveness, inappropriate elimination, leash reactivity, to separation, fear, and aggression disorders. You can anticipate that a shelter dog will have limitations that may require behavior modification and obedience training.

Ask the shelter if they have the dog’s history, why they were relinquished to the shelter, their temperament in the shelter, and any recommendations that they may have to encourage their strengths, while also managing their weaknesses. Typically, behavior modification and rehabilitation require the guidance of a qualified dog behaviorist. Research dog behavior professionals that specialize in your shelter dog’s specific behavioral challenges to maximize the effectiveness of their training.

Being prepared to adopt a shelter dog can not only cultivate your own lasting love story, but it can give you the tools and resources so that your dog may thrive in their new home with you, forever!

Pet of the Week is provided by Carmen Molinari. A longtime volunteer at the Santa Monica Animal Shelter and founder and CEO of Love At First Sit®, a pet care and dog behavior & training company in Santa Monica. Learn more at loveatfirstsit.net and Instagram.com/loveatfirstsit.

Carmen Molinari

