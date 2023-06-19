Santa Monica’s lone gun seller may find themselves in the crosshairs of new rules after Council advanced a proposal for new restrictions on sales and ownership locally.

On request of Councilmembers Caroline Torosis, Jesse Zwick, and Mayor Gleam Davis, the Council directed staff to restrict the sale of guns and establish new restrictions on ownership at their June 13 meeting.

The Big 5 Sporting Goods on Wilshire Blvd is the only location in Santa Monica that sells guns. During the riots in 2020, Big 5 was included in the stores that were looted with several guns stolen and Councilmembers said that threat was part of their motivation for the discussion. The sporting goods store is currently grandfathered, meaning the city cannot take away their right to sell guns as it is a property right without some kind of compensation but City Attorney Doug Sloan said the City could impose additional conditions of sale.

“For example, they would not be able to have them on display, they would need to be in a locked room or container approved by the police department and only brought out on request,” he said.

Neighboring city councils such as Culver City, Beverly Hills, Redondo Beach, and West Hollywood have all implemented distance separation ordinances limiting how close guns can be sold and distributed to sensitive receptors like schools and other locations prone to mass shootings. Councilmembers also said San Jose has made great strides in mandating gun owners to carry liability insurance, as well as taxing them an annual fee. Those fees are levied and filtered into community based programs combating gun violence.

“The reason we put this forward is to create greater transparency, and safeguards, checks and balances here to make sure that we’re making it as difficult as possible for these to get in the hands of people that might do something…” said Torosis.

The local rules could also include video taping of sales.

“I do want to say that we have seen these mass shootings close to home in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay this year. I think it’s important and there is empirical evidence that cities that have additional restrictions on this guns and safety restrictions make it such that the surrounding community is safer” said Torosis.

Two residents came to the meeting in support of the idea.

“I’m here to say please find out what is the appropriate thing for a city to do to prevent gun violence,” said Lauren Akmaeva. “Every day 120 people are dead in the USA from a gun and another 200 more injured. And I know victims of gun violence, and I’m afraid I’m going to know a lot more throughout my life. I don’t know specifically what a city should be doing, but I know there are experts out there who have data who know exactly the right thing for a city to do. So please, please continue to figure that out and, and catch this stuff upstream so that we know that we did everything we can do to prevent gun deaths and injuries because they are preventable.”

The decision follows a recent change to the way concealed carry permits are issued in the city.

Prior to March 1, 2017, SMPD handled all requests from Santa Monica residents for a permit to carry a concealed gun. After this date however, policy was changed so that all requests were referred to the LASD, but changes to the law created a surge in applications that has exceeded the capacity of the Sheriff’s Department and SMPD was forced to take over applications again this year.

The city will use a third party service to streamline the application process with a fee of $617 for new applicants. Of that, $398 for new applications and $348 for renewals would go to the vendor. These costs do not include other fees for fingerprinting, psychological evaluation and a range safety course. The additional $219 would cover mounting administrative and processing costs.

Staff will return to Council in 60 days with a draft ordinance on the new restrictions.

Maggie Marks

SMDP Intern