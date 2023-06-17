On May 28 at 1pm
Officers assigned to the Downtown Services Unit were dispatched to Pacific Terrace regarding someone disturbing the peace. Dispatch relayed that a male in his twenties was screaming and yelling while swinging a bottle of bourbon. Upon arrival, officers met with the reporting party and located the suspect who was also accused of attempting to open multiple car doors in the adjacent parking lot. Based on witness statements, Matthew Ernie Saenz, 40 years old, was charged with assault for swinging the bottle with the intent of hitting someone, public intoxication, and 148.9 (A) PC-false identification to police. A records check of Saenz revealed he also had multiple warrants. He remains in police custody awaiting a June 16th court appearance.