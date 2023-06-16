On May 29 at 5:45 AM
Officers assigned to the Homeless Liaison Program (HLP) conducted a periodic check at Reed Park. Officers located two individuals that they have had multiple prior contacts with, laying on the ground surrounded by luggage, multiple bags and food items. Officers also located a glass stem/pipe with a white powdery residue. Both individuals have received multiple citations and advisals along with offers for assistance from the HLP Team members. During the officers’ investigation they learned that one party had a court ordered “stay away” from the park. Both parties were arrested, transported to the Santa Monica Jail, and issued citations with a July 12, 2023 court date.