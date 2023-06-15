Welcome to SMDP’s weekly column highlighting upcoming goings on in and around Santa Monica.

Your Juneteenth weekend starts here with the Annual Cardboard Yacht Regatta , Juneteenth Celebration at Virginia Avenue Park , food and drink highlights, and much more!

Annual Cardboard Yacht Regatta (Saturday, June 17, 9a.m.-2p.m.): “Kick off the 2023 Summer of Fun at the Annenberg Community Beach House with this annual event. More details here : https://santamonica.gov/press/2023/05/25/the-11th-annual-cardboard-yacht-regatta-kicks-off-the-2023-summer-of-fun-at-the-annenberg-community-beach-house

Juneteenth Celebration at Virginia Avenue Park (Saturday, June 17, 1-7p.m.): This year's theme is Coming Together in Appreciation, Reconciliation, and Commemoration. The free all ages event features an afternoon of music, unique food and craft vendors, a kid's activity area, a community stage, and local resources. More details and schedule of events here: https://santamonica.gov/press/2023/05/23/31st-annual-juneteenth-celebration-at-virginia-avenue-park

SaMo Pride Event – Drag Queen Storytime (Friday, June 16, 11a.m.-12p.m.): Drag Queen Storytime in front of the Marion Davies Guest House at the Annenberg Community Beach House. Guest of honor Pickle will lead an interactive story time designed to challenge gender stereotypes, encourage self-expression and promote diversity and inclusion. More details here: https://www.smpride.com/events/drag-queen-storytime

"Big Gay Bake Sale" (Saturday, June 17, 11a.m.-2p.m.): Compass Real Estate @ 1333 Montana Avenue is hosting the event and all proceeds will benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center to help support LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. More details here: https://smdp.com/events/#/details/Big-Gay-Bake-Sale-Montana-Avenue-Pride-/12081298/2023-06-17T11

"Broadway to Freeway: Life and Times of a Vibrant Community" Opening @ Quinn Gallery (Saturday, June 17, 11a.m.-5p.m.): The exhibition tells the story of how residents built SaMo Broadway neighborhood into a flourishing community of color and how the Interstate 10 freeway destroyed it in the 1960s. More details here: https://santamonicahistory.org/exhibitions/quinn-gallery/

SMC Fashion Show (Friday, June 16 @ 7p.m.): SaMo College Fashion Program's annual student fashion show — LA Mode 2023 features a mix of casual, club, evening and avant garde capsule collections showcasing each designer's creative direction. More details here: https://www.smc.edu/calendar/tickets.php

Community Garden Summer Solstice Celebration (Saturday 9-11a.m.): The Ishihara Community Garden will also be helping people build solar ovens. More details here : https://smdp.com/events/#/details/Summer-Solstice-Celebration/12036638/2023-06-17T09

More details here https://smdp.com/events/#/details/Summer-Solstice-Celebration/12036638/2023-06-17T09 7. Rock ‘n’ Polo IV (Saturday, June 17, 1-5:30p.m.): Throw on your sun hats and bow ties! This fun-filled polo tournament will have live music, a performance by celebrity gymnast Nia Dennis, and gourmet food from the farm to table eatery, Farmesa. More details here: https://smdp.com/events/?start=2023-06-12#/details/Rock-n-Polo-IV/12039859/2023-06-17T13

What to Eat & Drink?

"Meet Coucou, Venice's New Cali-French Bistro": Resy published this article on the "newest resident … on the stretch of Main St…suddenly popping with new and notable restaurant openings." https://blog.resy.com/2023/05/coucou-venices-new-cali-french-bistro/

Le Great Outdoor @ Bergamot Station Getting Great More Reviews: This Eater LA write up says "Santa Monica's Coolest New Restaurant Doesn't Need Marketing or Even Investors…with a red-hot wood grill and strong word-of-mouth hype, Santa Monica diners are passionate about Le Great Outdoor." https://la.eater.com/2023/6/12/23758183/le-great-outdoor-santa-monica-bergamot-station-grill-restaurant

EaterLA Calls "Reborn Georgian Hotel a Glittering Ode to Coastal Living": This write up goes inside the nearly 100-year-old Art Deco destination on Ocean Avenue, now with completely redone restaurant and bar spaces. https://la.eater.com/2023/4/12/23680727/georgian-hotel-santa-monica-art-deco-reopening-restaurants-bar-sunset-pacific-ocean-inside

Gin Rummy is a Tiki-Inspired Cocktail Lounge in Venice: This EaterLA report says "there's still a few things to eat, but …this is basically a budding cocktail destination." https://la.eater.com/2023/5/31/23744100/gin-rummy-venice-cocktails-jared-meisler-danilo-kim-marcus-ragas

NEXT WEEKEND: Pier 360 Beach Festival & Venice Summer Fest

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.