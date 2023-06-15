Welcome to SMDP’s weekly column highlighting upcoming goings on in and around Santa Monica.

Your Juneteenth weekend starts here with the Annual Cardboard Yacht Regatta , Juneteenth Celebration at Virginia Avenue Park , food and drink highlights, and much more!

What to Eat & Drink?

NEXT WEEKEND: Pier 360 Beach Festival & Venice Summer Fest

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.