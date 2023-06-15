It was way back in 1697 that the power of music was first recognized as having charms to soothe a savage breast, to soften rocks, or bend a knotted oak but in 2023 a local woman hopes it can also alleviate the suffering of children with mental illness.

To that end, the “Whole Minds in Concert” will be held this weekend to help raise awareness and provide an opportunity for first-time singers, musicians and songwriters with talents that shine above a diagnosis of serious mental illness.

Anna Penido, the director of the event, hopes that by bringing the community together to discuss mental illness and celebrate musicians with mental illnesses, the event will reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, especially in teens.

“We are doing events to raise awareness about how music is important as a motivator to change the mental health system, you know, and help people in recovery,” said Penido.

The event will be hosted by Dan Mackenzie, an Emmy nominated singer-songwriter, and will have a testimonial from Garret Shaw from National Alliance on Mental Illness Westside LA. Shaw was previously hospitalized over twenty times with mental illnesses. Now working with NAMI WLA, his mission is to help others like him. It will also feature musicians and artists who have been diagnosed with serious mental illnesses, as well as SAMOHI theater students and the Latin Cuban Ensemble from the Santa Monica Youth Orchestra.

“The ultimate goal of this event is for more people to be aware and understand what is mental illness and we’re going to show this from the point of view of people who have mental illness,” she said. “So we have performers and we have guest speakers with lived experience, having their point of view so the public that never heard about it, they will know how a person with mental illness sees the world, experiences the world.”

She said those experiences could help reduce the stigma and fear that people face due to inaccurate or harmful portrayals of mental illness in other places.

Penido came to advocacy after her sons developed serious mental illness. After years as a filmmaker, she devoted herself to the cause and founded the non-profit Whole Mind Symphony in 2021. Her ultimate mission is to provide a home for young musicians suffering from serious mental illness.

“These kids go through treatments and after they are discharged, they don’t have a place where they can stay safely, and they can play their instruments and be motivated,” she said.

She said music is an important tool to help people.

“Music creates purpose in the lives of people with mental illness,” said Penido. “Music is a central part of rebuilding one one’s brain, and also in the case of these performers, who were musicians before the illness, you know, it integrates their identity again, it gives them something to be grounded”

She said the event is important in our current era of pandemic-induced anxiety and social media harassment that has wreaked havoc on the emotional and mental health of youth. At the same time, she said society’s focus on work and productivity neglects other needs that are vital to functioning human beings.

“The problem is that we’re not giving enough attention to the emotions of people and people are pressured and they need a release, they need to go out and they need to have somebody to talk to,” she said.

The event is targeted at teenagers and families of all mental health backgrounds are invited to attend. Information presented will include ways to help those suffering from mental illnesses, but also to ways to educate those without mental illnesses including the “L.E.A.P Method.” Standing for listen, empathize, agree and partner, L.E.A.P is a method of communication used to reduce anxiety and depression. Communication with people suffering from mental illnesses is crucial in the road to recovery, building trust and respect within relationships.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. at JAMS Performing Arts Center (2425 16th St.). Everyone in attendance will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a Jason Mraz concert ticket and musical instruments.

Sienna Bevan & Matthew Hall

SMDP Staff