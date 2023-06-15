A Los Angeles man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting at an occupied vehicle last weekend.

Freddy Martinez, an 18-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was charged with attempted murder, assault with a firearm and shooting at an occupied vehicle during his June 13 arraignment. He is currently being held at the county jail in lieu of $2.2 million bail.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the incident began on June 10 with a report of a fight near 32nd Street and Pearl.

The victim told officers he encountered a group of about ten people in the middle of the street who were yelling and blocking traffic. The victim honked at the group to get them to move which prompted several individuals to run towards the car demanding the victim get out. Instead, the victim reversed and heard several gunshots as he drove away. Officers located several shell casings near 32nd and Pearl and while the victim’s vehicle was struck several times by bullets, the victim was not injured.

“The shooter hopped into a truck, and it left northbound on 32nd Street,” said Lieutenant Erika R. Aklufi. “Another responding officer located the suspect vehicle and detained two adult males, one of them was Freddy Martinez, an 18-year-old resident of Los Angeles. Martinez was placed under arrest and booked for attempted homicide.

