On May 29 at approximately 1:25 PM
SMPD officers observed a suspect camping near the 2900 block of the beach. The same individual had been warned the day prior that public camping was not allowed. Upon approach, and after asking the individuals in the tent to exit, in plain view, officers observed a plastic baggie containing a white powdery/crystal-like substance along with a glass pipe with a bulbous end. Robin Montgomery, 48 years old, was arrested for public camping, possession of a controlled substance, and multiple outstanding warrants. She remains in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff with a court appearance scheduled for June 13th.