Leadership, Transparency, & Distorted Narratives: Navigating Challenges in Building a More Perfect Union w/ US Ambassador David Satterfield

Recorded April 26, 2023

Evan Meyer welcomes the US Ambassador & Dean of Public Policy @ Rice University, David Satterfieldon this episode of Meyerside Chats.

In this episode, we delve into the critical issues of leadership, transparency, and distorted narratives that impact the construction of a more perfect union in the United States. Our guest, David Satterfield, brings a wealth of experience and firsthand knowledge from being in the room where important conversations take place. We explore the limitations of public information and the potential consequences of misleading representations. Join us as we discuss the significance of accurate narratives, the role of the media, and the challenges faced in ensuring that the American people have access to vital information.

Meyerside Chats seeks to eliminate the “us and them” narrative and toxic polarization by striving to create virtuous community leadership and authentic conversation. The intent is to showcase the humanity in those that take on the often thankless jobs of public service through civil discourse, and honoring differing points of view.

About David Satterfield

Ambassador David Satterfield has over four decades of diplomatic service and policy and management leadership experience in the United States and overseas in the Near East and Europe. He has served as assistant secretary of state, National Security Council staff director and as ambassador to Lebanon and Turkey and charge’ d’affaires in Iraq and Egypt.

Satterfield has extensive bilateral and multinational negotiating experience, most notably the 1995 Roadmap for Israel-Palestinian Peace, the 2000 withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces from Lebanon and Blue Line boundary agreement, and the 2008 Status of Forces Agreement between the United States and Iraq. As Department of State coordinator for Iraq he managed the largest domestic staff in the department’s history and directed fundamental reforms to the Foreign Service that established “expeditionary diplomacy” as a career model.

As director general of the Multinational Force and Observers, Satterfield conceived and directed the comprehensive modernization of military and civilian peacekeeping operations and led fundraising efforts with the U.S. Congress and donor governments.

Among other honors, Satterfield is the recipient of the highest Department of State recognition, the Secretary of State Distinguished Service Award, the Office of Personnel Management Distinguished Federal Executive Rank Award, and the Multinational Force and Observers Distinguished Service for Peace Award.

Satterfield is a graduate of the University of Maryland and speaks Arabic, French and Italian.

About Evan Meyer

Evan is the Founder of BeautifyEarth.com, a tech platform and marketplace that speed tracks the urban beautification process through art, as well as the original 501(c)3 sister organization and public charity that beautifies schools in the communities that need it most. Beautify has now facilitated thousands of murals around the planet, working with hundreds of communities, community organizations, cities and national brands.

He is also the Founder of RideAmigos.com, a tech platform that optimizes commuter travel and behavior through intelligent programs and analytics for governments, large enterprises, and universities, serving many regions across the US.

As a civic leader in the City of Santa Monica, he is the past Chairman of his neighborhood (Ocean Park), giving residents a voice in the public process, as well as helping the City of Santa Monica with innovative, actionable ways of civic engagement.

[00:00:24] Introduction of Ambassador David Satterfield and his extensive diplomatic experience.

[00:00:49] Mention of Satterfield’s notable negotiating experience and achievements.

[00:02:41] The current state of division and disagreement in US foreign policy.

[00:03:00] Historical context of sharp divisions and the exceptional degree of public disagreement in the past.

[00:10:17] The role of the internet and social media in creating a lack of common facts and information.

[00:11:37] The impact of changing expectations and globalization on populist and demagogic appeals.

[00:13:31] Avoiding contempt and catering to ethnic or racial identities as a response.

[00:14:22] Different approaches: feeding, exploiting, or addressing the concerns.

[00:16:00] Socioeconomic drivers behind the problems and the need for their resolution.

[00:16:45] Loss of trust in foreign policy experts due to events like 9/11 and disastrous military adventures.

[00:18:00] The negative context for the rise of populism and isolationism.

[00:19:58] Being “in the room where it happens” and how (and why) certain information may be withheld from the public in various conversations and levels of decision-making.

[00:20:00] Media and the distortion of narratives, questioning how far the American people and others are from the information presented in these private discussions.

[00:27:40] Media’s role in polarizing issues and the influence of corruption, lobbying, and private interests.

[00:30:52] Discussion on the consensus regarding Putin’s actions in Ukraine and attacks on the president.

[00:33:51] The fear of escalation and the risk of nuclear weapons in the conflict.

[00:38:00] Three critical threats: divisions in the United States, socioeconomic challenges, and poorly considered military adventures overseas.

[00:41:34] The influence of business dealings on political decisions.

[00:42:50] Exploring personal vision and the importance of facts shaping action.