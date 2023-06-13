An 18-year old orphan from Guatemala has lost one leg and is in danger of losing the second after he was seriously injured by an alleged DUI driver on June 2.

Gelvy Velazquez Ortiz is one of three brothers who lost their parents before coming to the United States. He was waiting for the bus at the intersection of 26th and Wilshire at about midnight when John Edward Alevizos (DOB: 04-12-1988) of Los Angeles, is accused of losing control his Volkswagen Jetta and slamming into Velazquez Ortiz who was seated at the bus station.

Alevizos was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving but posted bail shortly after the crash. SMPD said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and they are unable to release additional details at this time.

However, the community is rallying around the Velazquez Ortiz family.

“He lost his left leg completely, and his right leg is still under observation with a big risk that he might lose it as well,” said a fundraiser organized for the family.

According to the fundraiser, Gelvy is the youngest of three siblings who are orphans; he (along with his siblings) came to the United States from Guatemala, in hopes of finding a better life with opportunities. He was a full time high school student, while his brothers worked to support the family.

“Sadly this has all changed due to the accident, as the only caretakers for Gelvy, his older brothers have stopped working to care for him, therefore these brothers need our help to pay the medical bills, and pay for their basic human necessities (rent, food, bills, etc.). Overall help for Gelvy that will need lots of therapy not only physically but mentally and for future expenses such as getting a prosthetic leg and other resources that will be needed in the future,” said the fundraiser.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-18-year-old-Gelvy-road-to-recovery.

editor@smdp.com