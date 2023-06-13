At 7:03 a.m. on June 9
SMPD received a 9-1-1 call from the resident in an apartment in the 800 block of 18th Street. The caller reported hearing someone walking around upstairs in their two-story unit. The two residents left the location. Officers were on-scene and set up a perimeter within minutes. They conducted an interior search, noting that two vehicles in the attached garage had been rifled through. Inside the house, a package had been torn open and clothing and other items had been pulled from drawers and a storage closet and left on the floor. Officers discovered a single male subject hiding in a small closet. Vanbasten Portillo, 32 years old, with an address in Los Angeles was arrested for burglary and taken to the Santa Monica jail for booking.