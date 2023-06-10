The graduating class of 2023 are the last to have lost a highschool year to the pandemic and despite their delayed introduction to Samohi’s physical campus, student artists have flourished over their abbreviated high school career.

Reflecting on the highlights of the arts program at Samohi, Ceramics teacher and chair of the visual arts department Laurie Ann Gutierrez said the revival of art shows and opening receptions were a real highlight of the school year.

Samohi’s campus boasts an exhibit space that can be used to showcase a diverse range of artistic expressions. This year, the school was able to bring back the much-loved Dia de los Muertos show, as well as two photography exhibits. The district-wide art show was also a splendid display of talent, while the annual senior art show made a triumphant return after its hiatus since 2019. The senior art show not only served as a platform for graduating students to showcase their artistic abilities but also awarded scholarships, adding an extra dose of excitement and motivation.

The graduating class of 2023 has faced its fair share of challenges. The global pandemic disrupted their high school experience, robbing them of the cherished senior traditions. However, their determination to salvage a sense of normalcy has been commendable

“I feel like the class of 2023 was really determined to have ‘a normal traditional senior year.’ They had so many disruptions in not only the learning but also just kind of the traditions that come with being a senior so I really, I really liked that spark that a lot of the seniors brought with them, they have a lot of energy,” she said.

Gutierrez said there was a lot of excitement around the senior art show this year because it was one of those culminating senior activities.

“And I think it really engaged our seniors and a lot of them, they sort of like had that moment of sharing their art with a committee and I think a lot of seniors are leaving knowing that they can be part of an exhibiting art community or at least go to art exhibits. I think they really enjoyed that.”

Undoubtedly, the pandemic cast a shadow over the visual arts programs at Samohi. The hands-on nature of the art classes suffered immensely in the era of Zoom school and despite the efforts of creative teachers, such as sending art supply packages home, the experience was not the same. The absence of in-person interactions took a toll on the students’ enthusiasm. Moreover, the vital role of visual and performing arts in fostering student engagement, higher attendance rates, and overall well-being became evident during these challenging times. As the transition back to in-person learning unfolded, engagement slowly rekindled, reminding everyone of the invaluable role that art plays in students’ lives.

She said the return of in-person learning had it’s own challenges as students would be forced to stay home for 10-days at a time if they tested positive. However, she said the students rebounded in a big way once they could remove masks and get back to the tactile enjoyment of art.

The graduating class of 2023, with their indomitable spirit, triumphed over adversity. They reclaimed the senior traditions they hold dear, bringing much-needed light to their high school journey. Gutierrez finds great pride in witnessing their resilience and the genuine care they show for one another. The graduating class’s empathy and support for their peers create an environment that fosters creativity and growth.

“We have many wonderful visual arts offerings, there’s something from for everyone,” she said. “Digital, ceramics, painting, film, but while our programs are valued by the district as in they are supported, they are funded, I believe that the graduating class specifically has really advocated for our classes, and they’ve really demonstrated how important and how truly beneficial is for students to have opportunities to create.”

She said the experience has shown allowed students to exercise different modalities that they will encounter in college and beyond. Moreover, the visual arts program at Samohi has witnessed a surge in student advocacy and activism. Students have advocated for art classes, ensuring that opportunities to create and appreciate art remain an integral part of their education.

As graduation day approaches, many of the seniors have made remarkable decisions to pursue the arts further. Some have gained admission to prestigious art colleges, planning to pursue studio majors. Others have changed their career paths, realizing the transformative power of art and desiring to integrate it into their future endeavors. The dedication and passion exhibited by these students reinforce the importance of fostering artistic expression and creativity in young minds.

“Overall, I’m incredibly proud of the work we do here at Samohi and the resilience and creativity of our students,” she said. “The visual arts program continues to thrive, thanks to the dedication and support of the graduating class and the wider community. As we look towards the future, we hope to inspire future generations to embrace their artistic passions and recognize the transformative power of the arts in their lives.”