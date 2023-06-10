In an exhilarating culmination of a remarkable season, the Samohi Surf Team seniors have left an indelible mark on the regional surfing community. The team’s outstanding performance throughout the year propelled them to an impressive tie for 3rd place in the fiercely competitive South Bay Scholastic Surfing Association (SBSSA). The SBSSA comprises schools from San Pedro to Santa Monica.

What sets this senior team apart is not only their exceptional skill but also their size. With a roster of seven talented individuals, they are officially the largest team in the history of the Samohi surf team. Together, they have carved a path of success and camaraderie, displaying the true essence of team spirit, following a banner 2022 season.

Leading the charge as co-captains are Jacques Barnett and Miles Carlson, who have played an instrumental role in motivating and guiding their fellow teammates throughout the season. Their dedication and leadership have been integral to the team’s success. “These boys really held their own, are outstanding surfers and natural leaders. I’m really proud of them” said Marion Clark, who has been coaching for over 24 years and comes from a long line of strong female surf pioneers.

The Samohi Surf team’s female athletes trained especially hard to become a dominant factor, competing in both male and female competitions…and winning.

Genevieve Nevius has emerged as a force to be reckoned with, earning the coveted SBSSA titles of Rookie of the Year as a freshman and the prestigious Waterwoman of the Year as a senior, a first for Samohi athletes.

“It was a nice token to acknowledge all of the hard work, training and knowledge I have committed to surfing”, said Nevius. Genevieve’s natural talent, combined with her fearlessness and relentless work ethic, has propelled her to the forefront of female competitive surfing. Her achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring surfers, especially young women looking to make their mark in the sport.

Sofia White’s dedication and perseverance have been a driving force behind the team’s success. She has contributed to the team’s impressive standing in both shortboard and longboard disciplines by honing her skills and pushing herself to the limit. White’s performance and dedication serves as a standout inspiration to the younger girls on the team, always scoring well in competitions despite ever-changing conditions.

Among the standout performers is Azi Bendersky, whose unwavering determination and precision in the waves have impressed both teammates and opponents alike. Bendersky’s consistency and aggressive technique have earned the admiration of the surfing community.

Oliver Victor’s grace and fluidity in the water have caught the attention of seasoned surf enthusiasts. His ocean awareness and unique style have made him a standout performer and a respected competitor among his peers.

Griffin Zund’s talent and versatility have made him an invaluable asset to the Samohi Surf Team. Zund’s ability to adapt to varying wave conditions and deliver exceptional performances has solidified his position as a key member of the team.

Together, these seven seniors have showcased the true spirit of the Samohi Surf Team, embodying resilience, teamwork, and a passion for the sport. Their exceptional achievements and unwavering dedication have not only made their families and school proud but have also left an enduring legacy for future generations of surfers.

According to Clark, all of the seniors chose their colleges based on the availability of collegiate surf teams and proximity to surfing.

As the season comes to a close, the Samohi Surf Team seniors can look back with immense pride on their extraordinary journey. Their accomplishments serve as a testament to their hard work, talent, and the unyielding support of their coaches, families, and community.

“Marion’s unwavering commitment to us has created a safe space for us to just be ourselves. None of us are in the same friend groups in school, but our common connection to the water and surfing melts away all of the stuff that doesn’t matter, so we can just be ourselves” said Nevius of the surfing program.

Congratulations to the Samohi Surf Team seniors for their outstanding achievements and their memorable contributions to the world of scholastic surfing. We eagerly await their future endeavors and have no doubt that their passion for the sport will continue to inspire and make waves in the surfing world for years to come.